Qatar Steps Up Patrols To Protect Desert Ecosystems

Qatar's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has intensified field patrols across desert meadows and wilderness areas, warning that environmental violations will be dealt with firmly to protect fragile ecosystems.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry said specialised wildlife protection and environmental inspection teams are carrying out regular, organised patrols to monitor and address offences that harm native vegetation and ecological balance.

The most common violations include lighting fires directly on desert land or beaches, overgrazing, driving vehicles into vegetated areas, dumping waste, and cutting or damaging wild trees.

Officials said enforcement efforts go beyond issuing penalties, with teams also working to repair environmental damage through the immediate rehabilitation of affected sites, aiming to preserve plant cover and ensure long-term ecosystem sustainability.

The ministry urged the public to comply with environmental regulations and avoid practices that damage natural habitats, stressing that prompt reporting of violations helps authorities respond quickly. Members of the public can report incidents via the ministry's hotline (16066).

“Holding the environment intact is a shared responsibility that requires co-operation from everyone,” the statement said.

Director of the Wildlife Protection Department, Hamad Salem al-Nuaimi, said protecting desert meadows is a top priority within the ministry's field operations, particularly during the winter season when vegetation growth peaks.

Inspection teams operate around the clock, he added, responding to reports and carrying out patrols without leniency towards offenders.

The ministry is also expanding public awareness efforts by installing guidance signs in desert areas and increasing environmental messaging through media outlets and social media platforms, encouraging responsible behaviour among visitors.

Meanwhile, Director of Wildlife Development, Khaled Bojamhoor al-Mohannadi, warned that some violations – such as lighting fires outside designated areas – pose serious risks not only to the environment but also to public safety, especially under changing weather conditions that could cause fires to spread.

He said the ministry relies on scientific environmental assessments to guide restoration programmes, ensuring the protection of native plant and animal species and maintaining ecological balance.

Separately, Director of the Natural Reserves Department, Saleh Hassan al-Kuwari, confirmed that inspection teams continue monitoring natural and marine reserves as well as beaches, taking immediate legal action against violators.

He noted that inspectors' authority extends beyond protected areas to desert meadows and other environmentally sensitive locations, allowing for rapid intervention in cases of environmental abuse.