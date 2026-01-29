Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Carlos Vives Is In Panama And Is Igniting The Traditional Music Scene With 'Tipipop' -


2026-01-29 11:14:53
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Carlos Vives is in Panama, and it's not just for a vacation. The Colombian star arrived in the country this week as part of the ambitious musical project 'Tipipop,' a production he's developing with brothers Ricardo and Alberto Gaitán, with the mission of taking traditional Panamanian music to another level.

“The Boss is in Panama City and we're in Tipipop mode,” read social media posts, while the artist held key meetings and showed enthusiasm for this fusion that mixes accordions, singers and the sound of the pindín with pop and modern rhythms, seeking to internationalize folklore with a fresh and current perspective.

As part of his visit, Vives met with the Minister of Culture, Maruja Herrera, and toured the City of Arts, where he learned about this cultural complex that promotes artistic training and strengthens Panamanian identity. The meeting was described as“highly productive” by those involved. At the end of the day, the minister thanked Carlos Vives, the Gaitán brothers, and Claudia Elena for their time and support, leaving the door open for future cultural collaborations.

