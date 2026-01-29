Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation / Key word(s): Financial

BEDMINSTER, NJ - January 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation ( NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC ) (the "Company") announces its fourth quarter 2025 financial results. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Q4 2025 Investor Update, a copy of which is available on our website at and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at. The Company recorded net income of $12.2 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.69 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which is an increase of 26%, compared to net income of $9.6 million and diluted EPS of $0.54 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Net income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 grew by 13% to $37.3 million, or $2.10 per share, compared to $33.0 million, or $1.85 per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Total deposits grew by a net amount of $460 million, or 8%, over the last twelve months to $6.6 billion at December 31, 2025. Core relationship deposits increased $828 million for the year, as the Company continues to replace higher-cost deposit balances with new relationships at a lower funding cost. Noninterest-bearing deposit growth was strong throughout the year increasing by $316 million, or 28%, during 2025. Total loans grew by $738 million, or 13%, to $6.3 billion during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025. Loans were originated at a weighted average coupon of 6.60% during the year, resulting in an incremental spread of more than 400 basis points on new business when compared to funding sources in 2025. Net interest income increased $6.0 million, or 12%, on a linked quarter basis to $56.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $50.6 million for the third quarter of 2025. The growth in net interest income was driven by improvement in the cost on average interest-bearing liabilities, as well as continued improvement in the net interest margin. The net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to 2.81% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 2.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO stated,“Our fourth quarter results demonstrate our ability to digest significant investments over a short period of time while delivering earnings growth, improved operating leverage, and meaningful shareholder value. Strong core deposit growth, disciplined pricing, and consistent execution have driven eight consecutive quarters of net interest income growth and continued expansion in our net interest margin. The transformation of our deposit base is a key differentiator for Peapack Private.” Mr. Kennedy added,“Anchored by a $13 billion wealth management franchise, our private banking model continues to deliver stable fee income, deeper client relationships, and long-term growth opportunities. We believe Peapack Private Bank & Trust is the premier boutique alternative to the mega banks in metro New York, and the success of our expansion efforts continue to exceed expectations affirming this belief." The following are select highlights for the period ended December 31, 2025: Commercial Banking and Balance Sheet Management:

Total loans increased $738 million to $6.3 billion at December 31, 2025 from $5.5 billion at December 31, 2024.

Commercial and industrial lending (“C&I”) accounted for 55% of new business originations during the fourth quarter. C&I balances represented 44% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased by $460 million, to $6.6 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $6.1 billion at December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits grew $105 million during the fourth quarter ($316 million year-to-date).

Fee income on unused commercial lines of credit totaled $908,000 for Q4 2025. The NIM expanded to 3.08% for Q4 2025, an increase of 27 basis points compared to 2.81% for Q3 2025. Wealth Management:

AUM/AUA in our Wealth Management Division grew by $1.2 billion to $13.1 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $11.9 billion at December 31, 2024.

New business inflows totaled $291 million in Q4 2025 and $1.0 billion for the full year 2025. Wealth Management fee income was $16.1 million in Q4 2025, which amounted to 21% of total revenue for the quarter. Capital Management:

Tangible book value per share increased 10% to $34.99 per share at December 31, 2025 compared to $31.89 at December 31, 2024. Book value per share increased 9% to $37.49 per share at December 31, 2025 compared to $34.45 at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 9.89% for Peapack Private Bank & Trust (the "Bank") and 8.87% for the Company. The Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was 11.52% for the Bank and 10.33% for the Company at December 31, 2025. These ratios remain significantly above well capitalized standards, as capital continues to benefit from net income generation. SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT DETAILS: The following tables summarize specified financial details for the periods shown. December 2025 Compared to Prior Year (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Year Ended

Dec 31,

2025 Year Ended

Dec 31,

2024 Increase/

(Decrease) Net interest income $ 200.9 $ 149.0 $ 51.9 35% Wealth management fee income 63.2 61.5 1.8 3 Capital markets activity 3.0 2.4 0.6 26 Other income 15.8 15.3 0.6 4 Total other income 82.1 79.1 3.0 4 Total Revenue 283.0 228.1 54.9 24% Operating expenses 207.2 175.7 31.5 18 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 75.8 52.5 23.4 45 Provision for credit losses 23.5 7.5 16.0 214 Pretax income 52.3 45.0 7.4 16 Income tax expense 15.0 12.0 3.0 25 Net income $ 37.3 $ 33.0 4.3 13% Diluted EPS $ 2.10 $ 1.85 $ 0.25 14% Return on average assets 0.52% 0.50% 0.02 Return on average equity 5.95% 5.61% 0.34 December 2025 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months

Ended

Dec 31,

2025 Three Months

Ended

Dec 31,

2024 Increase/

(Decrease) Net interest income $ 56.5 $ 41.9 $ 14.6 35% Wealth management fee income 16.1 15.5 0.6 4 Capital markets activity 0.9 0.1 0.8 691 Other income 4.7 4.3 0.4 9 Total other income 21.7 19.9 1.7 9 Total Revenue 78.2 61.8 16.4 26% Operating expenses 53.5 47.9 5.7 12 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 24.7 14.0 10.7 76 Provision for credit losses 7.7 1.7 5.9 341 Pretax income 17.0 12.2 4.8 39 Income tax expense 4.8 3.0 1.8 61 Net income $ 12.2 $ 9.2 $ 2.9 32% Diluted EPS $ 0.69 $ 0.52 $ 0.17 33% Return on average assets annualized 0.65% 0.54% 0.11 Return on average equity annualized 7.51% 6.15% 1.36 December 2025 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

Dec 31,

2025 Three Months Ended

Sept 30,

2025 Increase/

(Decrease) Net interest income $ 56.5 $ 50.6 $ 6.0 12% Wealth management fee income 16.1 15.8 0.3 2 Capital markets activity 0.9 0.9 (0.0) (3) Other income 4.7 3.4 1.3 38 Total other income 21.7 20.1 1.5 8 Total Revenue 78.2 70.7 7.5 11% Operating expenses 53.5 52.3 1.2 2 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 24.7 18.4 6.3 34 Provision for credit losses 7.7 4.8 2.9 60 Pretax income 17.0 13.6 3.4 25 Income tax expense 4.8 4.0 0.9 22 Net income $ 12.2 $ 9.6 $ 2.5 26% Diluted EPS $ 0.69 $ 0.54 $ 0.15 28% Return on average assets annualized 0.65% 0.53% 0.12 Return on average equity annualized 7.51% 6.12% 1.39 SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS: Wealth Management AUM/AUA in the Bank's Wealth Management Division increased to $13.1 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $11.9 billion at December 31, 2024. For the December 2025 quarter, the Wealth Management Team generated $16.1 million in fee income, compared to $15.8 million for the September 30, 2025 quarter and $15.5 million for the December 2024 quarter. John Babcock, President of the Bank's Wealth Management Division, noted,“Our Wealth Management business delivered another strong quarter, driven by continued client inflows and the depth of our advisory relationships. We ended the year with a record $13.1 billion in assets under management and administration, reflecting both organic growth and market appreciation. Our integrated wealth platform, combined with our high-touch service model, continues to resonate with high-net-worth clients across our market." Loans / Commercial Banking Total loans increased $738 million, or 13%, to $6.3 billion at December 30, 2025, compared to $5.5 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily driven by commercial and industrial loan originations during the year. C&I growth was driven by business expansion and capital investment. Total C&I loans and leases at December 31, 2025 were $2.7 billion or 44% of the total loan portfolio. Mr. Kennedy noted,“Loan growth during the quarter was driven by our core C&I franchise, including equipment finance, where we continue to see strong demand from well-capitalized middle-market clients. We are scaling our C&I platform while maintaining disciplined underwriting standards and reducing reliance on higher-risk segments, which we believe positions the loan portfolio for durable, risk-adjusted growth. Our Commercial Real Estate lending team also contributed to the growth in the period focusing on clients that bring a complete relationship to Peapack Private.” Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM) The Company's NII of $56.5 million and NIM of 3.08% for Q4 2025 increased $6.0 million and 27 basis points from NII of $50.6 million and NIM of 2.81% for the linked quarter (Q3 2025) and increased $14.6 million and 62 basis points from NII of $41.9 million and NIM of 2.46% compared to the prior year period (Q4 2024). Our single point of contact private banking strategy and metro New York City expansion continues to deliver lower-cost core deposit relationships resulting in consistent improvement in our cost of funds and net interest margin. Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management Total deposits increased $460 million to $6.6 billion at December 31, 2025 from $6.1 billion at December 31, 2024. The growth in deposits strengthened balance sheet liquidity and significantly reduced reliance on outside borrowings and other non-core funding sources. Outstanding overnight borrowings totaled $73.3 million at December 31, 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Company's balance sheet liquidity totaled $990 million, or 13% of total assets. The Company maintains additional liquidity resources of approximately $3.6 billion through secured available borrowing facilities with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The available funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve are secured by the Company's loan and investment portfolios. The Company's total on and off-balance sheet liquidity totaled $4.6 billion at December 31, 2025, which amounted to 244% of the total uninsured/uncollateralized deposits currently on the Company's balance sheet. Income from Capital Markets Activities Noninterest income from Capital Markets activities (detailed below) totaled $873,000 for the December 2025 quarter compared to $901,000 for the September 2025 quarter and $114,000 for the December 2024 quarter. The third quarter of 2025 included revenue from a corporate advisory transaction in the amount of $639,000. (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

Dec 31,

2025 Three Months Ended

Sept 30,

2025 Three Months Ended

Dec 31,

2024 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) $ 36 $ 6 $ 58 Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps 271 - - Gain on sale of SBA loans 558 203 - Corporate advisory fee income 8 692 56 Total capital markets activity $ 873 $ 901 $ 114 Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management Fee Income and Income from Capital Markets Activities) Other noninterest income was $4.7 million for Q4 2025 compared to $3.4 million for Q3 2025 and $4.3 million for Q4 2024. Q4 2025 included income of $357,000 recorded by the Equipment Finance Division related to equipment transfers to lessees upon the termination of leases compared to income of $398,000 for Q3 2025 and $646,000 for Q4 2024. Additionally, Q4 2025 included $908,000 of unused line fees compared to $825,000 for Q3 2025 and $880,000 for Q4 2024. Other income also included a gain on sale of property of $318,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025. Operating Expenses Total operating expenses were $53.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $52.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $47.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase during the fourth quarter was primarily driven by expenses associated with the Company's ongoing expansion into New York City and Long Island, including higher premises and equipment expenses. Premises and equipment expense increased by $465,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the linked third quarter, primarily due to the opening of two new Long Island offices and related computer and software equipment investments. Loan expense increased $434,000, largely due to expenses related to the workout of several equipment finance problem loans of $305,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The addition of new members to our equipment financing team in the third quarter of 2025 also contributed to higher operating expenses. FDIC assessment expense increased for the three months ended December 31, 2025 due primarily to higher assessment rates implemented by the FDIC and an increase in the Bank's average total assets subject to assessment. Mr. Kennedy noted,“While we continue to make targeted investments to support our expansion in Metro New York and enhance the client experience, we are seeing the pace of operating expense growth moderate as these initiatives mature. We remain focused on maintaining strong expense discipline while investing in areas that support long-term growth and profitability." Income Taxes The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was 28.4%, as compared to 29.2% for the September 2025 quarter and 24.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The December 2024 quarter included the impact of discrete, favorable federal return to provision adjustments primarily related to the Company's state tax apportionment rate. Asset Quality / Provision for Credit Losses Nonperforming assets decreased to $68.2 million, or 0.91% of total assets, at December 31, 2025, compared to $84.1 million, or 1.13% of total assets, at September 30, 2025. The decrease in nonperforming assets during the fourth quarter was largely driven by the sale of two multifamily loans with balances totaling $12.5 million and one commercial loan with a balance of $2.7 million. Loans past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing decreased to $26.6 million, or 0.42% of total loans, at December 31, 2025 compared to $28.8 million, or 0.48% of total loans, at September 30, 2025. Criticized and classified loans decreased during the fourth quarter by $21.6 million to $169.9 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $191.5 million at September 30, 2025. The decline in criticized and classified loan balances was primarily driven by the reduction in nonperforming assets mentioned above. The Company currently has no loans or leases on deferral and still accruing. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses was $7.7 million compared to $4.8 million for the September 2025 quarter and $1.7 million for the December 2024 quarter. The increased provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 was driven by an increase in specific reserves of approximately $5.8 million related to two multifamily loans and one C&I loan, as the Company continues to aggressively work to reduce nonperforming asset balances. Loan growth during the quarter drove the remaining balance of the provision. At December 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $71.0 million (1.14% of total loans), compared to $68.6 million (1.14% of total loans) at September 30, 2025, and $73.0 million (1.32% of total loans) at December 31, 2024. Charge-offs of $6.3 million during the period were associated with two multifamily loans that were sold in the fourth quarter. Specific reserves of $5.7 million, related to these charge-offs, had been established in prior periods. Mr. Kennedy noted,“During the fourth quarter, we continued to proactively address problem credits, resulting in a meaningful reduction in nonperforming assets. We have committed to work through asset quality issues in a deliberate manner with an ultimate goal of preserving capital and maintaining appropriate reserve coverage." Capital The Company's capital position increased during the fourth quarter of 2025 due to net income of $12.2 million and positive movement in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.9 million related to the fair value of the Company's investment securities portfolio driven by the interest rate environment. Tangible book value per share increased 10% to $34.99 per share at December 31, 2025 from $31.89 at December 31, 2024. Book value per share increased 9% to $37.49 per share at December 31, 2025 compared to $34.45 at December 31, 2024. The Company's and Bank's regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2025 remain strong. Where applicable, such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards. The Company employs quarterly capital stress testing modeling of an adverse case and severely adverse case. In the most recently completed stress test (as of September 30, 2025), the Bank remains well capitalized over a two-year stress period. On December 18, 2025, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on February 26, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 12, 2026. ABOUT THE COMPANY Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.1 billion as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation, is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit for more information. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as“expect,”“look,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“may” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

our ability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including our ability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;

the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2026 and beyond;

our ability to successfully integrate wealth management firm and team acquisitions;

our ability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;

an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas, including potential recessionary conditions;

declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;

declines in the value in our investment portfolio;

impact from a pandemic event on our business, operations, customers, allowance for credit losses and capital levels;

higher than expected increases in our allowance for credit losses;

changes in the methodology and assumptions used to calculate the allowance for credit losses;

higher than expected increases in credit losses or in the level of delinquent, nonperforming, classified and criticized loans or charge-offs;

inflation and changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and lead to higher operating costs;

decline in real estate values within our market areas;

legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;

the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses;

the impact of any federal government shutdown;

the failure to maintain current technologies and/or to successfully implement future information technology enhancements;

successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT and third-party providers;

higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;

adverse weather conditions;

the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;

our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets, including our expansion into New York City and Long Island;

a reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;

changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;

our inability to adapt to technological changes;

claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;

our inability to retain key employees;

demands for loans and deposits in our market areas;

adverse changes in securities markets;

changes in New York City rent regulation law;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

changes in accounting policies and practices; and/or other unexpected material adverse changes in our financial condition, operations or earnings. A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Except as may be required by the applicable law or regulation, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Contact: Frank A. Cavallaro, SEVP and CFO

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

T: 908-306-8933 (Tables to follow) PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Dec 31,

2025 Sept 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 93,984 $ 92,545 $ 89,651 $ 86,345 $ 86,166 Interest expense 37,442 41,972 41,361 40,840 44,258 Net interest income 56,542 50,573 48,290 45,505 41,908 Wealth management fee income 16,064 15,798 15,943 15,435 15,482 Service charges and fees 1,317 1,184 1,194 1,112 1,323 Capital markets revenue 873 901 799 455 114 Other income 3,405 2,238 3,515 1,852 3,009 Total other income 21,659 20,121 21,451 18,854 19,928 Total revenue 78,201 70,694 69,741 64,359 61,836 Compensation expense 28,399 28,613 28,232 26,315 25,208 Benefits expense 8,397 8,143 7,829 9,564 7,707 Premises and equipment 7,142 6,676 6,641 6,154 5,995 FDIC insurance expense 1,565 1,345 1,045 855 825 Professional and legal fees 1,868 1,972 1,645 1,190 2,240 Trust department expense 1,139 1,111 1,092 1,043 1,075 Loan expense 899 464 909 425 281 Advertising 329 651 919 154 802 Other expenses 3,800 3,322 3,581 3,740 3,727 Total operating expenses 53,538 52,297 51,893 49,440 47,860 Pretax income before provision for credit losses 24,663 18,397 17,848 14,919 13,976 Provision for credit losses 7,671 4,790 6,586 4,471 1,738 Income before income taxes 16,992 13,607 11,262 10,448 12,238 Income tax expense 4,833 3,976 3,321 2,853 2,998 Net income $ 12,159 $ 9,631 $ 7,941 $ 7,595 $ 9,240 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.69 $ 0.55 $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 0.53 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.69 0.54 0.45 0.43 0.52 Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding: Basic 17,558,019 17,576,899 17,704,110 17,610,917 17,585,213 Diluted 17,705,355 17,686,979 17,773,237 17,812,222 17,770,717 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.65% 0.53% 0.45% 0.43% 0.54% Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 7.51% 6.12% 5.11% 4.98% 6.15% Return on average tangible equity annualized (ROATCE) (A) 8.06% 6.59% 5.50% 5.37% 6.65% Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 3.08% 2.81% 2.77% 2.68% 2.46% GAAP efficiency ratio (B) 68.46% 73.98% 74.41% 76.82% 77.40% Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.88% 2.87% 2.92% 2.82% 2.77% (A) Return on average tangible equity is calculated by dividing tangible equity by annualized net income. See non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables. (B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Change 2025 2024 $ % Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 362,525 $ 327,801 $ 34,724 11% Interest expense 161,615 178,795 (17,180) -10% Net interest income 200,910 149,006 51,904 35% Wealth management fee income 63,240 61,458 1,782 3% Service charges and fees 4,807 5,317 (510) -10% Capital markets revenue 3,028 2,409 619 26% Other income 11,010 9,938 1,072 11% Total other income 82,085 79,122 2,963 4% Total revenue 282,995 228,128 54,867 24% Compensation expense 111,559 93,408 18,151 19% Benefits expense 33,933 28,917 5,016 17% Premises and equipment 26,613 22,485 4,128 18% FDIC insurance expense 4,810 3,510 1,300 37% Professional and legal fees 6,675 7,309 (634) -9% Trust department expense 4,385 4,014 371 9% Loan expense 2,697 1,295 1,402 108% Advertising 2,053 2,111 (58) -3% Other expenses 14,443 12,627 1,816 14% Total operating expenses 207,168 175,676 31,492 18% Pretax income before provision for credit losses 75,827 52,452 23,375 45% Provision for credit losses 23,518 7,500 16,018 214% Income before income taxes 52,309 44,952 7,357 16% Income tax expense 14,983 11,964 3,019 25% Net income $ 37,326 $ 32,988 $ 4,338 13% Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 2.12 $ 1.87 $ 0.25 13% Earnings per share (diluted) 2.10 1.85 0.25 14% Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 17,612,244 17,664,640 (52,396) 0% Diluted 17,749,879 17,839,761 (89,882) -1% Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.52% 0.50% 0.02% 4% Return on average equity (ROAE) 5.95% 5.61% 0.34% 6% Return on average tangible equity (ROATCE) (A) 6.40% 6.08% 0.32% 5% Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 2.84% 2.32% 0.52% 22% GAAP efficiency ratio (B) 73.21% 77.01% (3.80)% -5% Operating expenses / average assets 2.87% 2.68% 0.19% 7% (A) Return on average tangible equity is calculated by dividing tangible equity by annualized net income. See non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables. (B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) As of Dec 31, 2025 Sept 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,712 $ 8,514 $ 7,524 $ 7,885 $ 8,492 Interest-earning deposits 179,108 338,672 308,078 224,032 382,875 Total cash and cash equivalents 187,820 347,186 315,602 231,917 391,367 Securities available for sale 774,203 756,578 767,533 832,030 784,544 Securities held to maturity 95,862 97,414 98,623 100,285 101,635 CRA equity security, at fair value 13,459 13,403 13,278 13,236 13,041 FHLB and FRB stock, at cost (A) 14,605 11,387 11,467 12,311 12,373 Residential mortgage 648,216 649,523 649,703 630,245 614,840 Multifamily mortgage 1,862,592 1,796,533 1,794,854 1,775,132 1,799,754 Commercial mortgage 774,428 689,166 643,520 633,957 588,104 Commercial and industrial loans 2,726,379 2,662,661 2,543,092 2,528,235 2,397,699 Consumer loans 187,360 171,811 140,668 140,443 77,785 Home equity lines of credit 59,306 57,166 52,434 48,301 42,327 Other loans 342 405 261 359 411 Total loans 6,258,623 6,027,265 5,824,532 5,756,672 5,520,920 Less: Allowance for credit losses 71,039 68,642 81,770 75,150 72,992 Net loans 6,187,584 5,958,623 5,742,762 5,681,522 5,447,928 Premises and equipment 39,164 37,756 36,626 31,639 28,888 Accrued interest receivable 31,971 34,120 33,209 31,968 29,898 Bank owned life insurance 47,761 48,381 48,239 48,110 47,981 Goodwill and other intangible assets 43,839 44,111 44,383 44,655 44,926 Finance lease right-of-use assets 844 879 914 950 985 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,886 37,692 38,291 39,456 40,289 Other assets 49,411 52,112 49,746 52,573 67,383 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,526,409 $ 7,439,642 $ 7,200,673 $ 7,120,652 $ 7,011,238 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,428,745 $ 1,323,492 $ 1,237,864 $ 1,184,860 $ 1,112,734 Interest-bearing demand deposits 3,448,497 3,509,403 3,483,295 3,450,014 3,334,269 Savings 105,123 104,524 103,846 107,581 103,136 Money market accounts 1,197,995 1,226,506 1,095,665 1,087,959 1,078,024 Certificates of deposit – Retail 408,219 397,338 440,612 442,369 483,998 Certificates of deposit – Listing Service 400 899 1,841 3,773 6,861 Subtotal“customer” deposits 6,588,979 6,562,162 6,363,123 6,276,556 6,119,022 IB Demand - Brokered - - - 10,000 10,000 Certificates of deposit - Brokered - - - - - Total deposits 6,588,979 6,562,162 6,363,123 6,286,556 6,129,022 Short-term borrowings 73,267 - - - - Finance lease liability 1,186 1,227 1,268 1,308 1,348 Operating lease liability 43,294 41,139 41,806 42,948 43,569 Subordinated debt, net 99,030 98,981 98,933 98,884 133,561 Due to brokers - 25,125 - - 18,514 Other liabilities 62,447 68,458 65,766 69,083 79,375 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,868,203 6,797,092 6,570,896 6,498,779 6,405,389 Shareholders' equity 658,206 642,550 629,777 621,873 605,849 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,526,409 $ 7,439,642 $ 7,200,673 $ 7,120,652 $ 7,011,238 Assets under management and / or administration at

Peapack Private Bank & Trust's Wealth Management

Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions) $ 13.1 $ 12.9 $ 12.3 $ 11.8 $ 11.9 (A) FHLB means "Federal Home Loan Bank" and FRB means "Federal Reserve Bank." PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) As of Dec 31, 2025 Sept 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Asset Quality: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans 68,243 84,142 114,958 97,170 100,168 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 68,243 $ 84,142 $ 114,958 $ 97,170 $ 100,168 Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.09% 1.40% 1.97% 1.69% 1.81% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.91% 1.13% 1.60% 1.36% 1.43% Performing modifications (A)(B) $ 95,266 $ 101,501 $ 111,962 $ 63,259 $ 45,846 Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing $ 26,555 $ 28,817 $ 15,522 $ 28,323 $ 4,870 Loans subject to special mention $ 51,027 $ 56,534 $ 86,907 $ 75,248 $ 46,518 Classified loans $ 118,912 $ 134,982 $ 145,783 $ 142,273 $ 145,394 Individually evaluated loans $ 68,243 $ 84,142 $ 114,958 $ 97,170 $ 99,775 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"): Beginning of quarter $ 68,642 $ 81,770 $ 75,150 $ 72,992 $ 71,283 Provision for credit losses (C) 7,659 4,871 6,577 4,494 1,753 (Charge-offs)/recoveries, net (D) (5,262) (17,999) 43 (2,336) (44) End of quarter $ 71,039 $ 68,642 $ 81,770 $ 75,150 $ 72,992 ACL to nonperforming loans 104.10% 81.58% 71.13% 77.34% 72.87% ACL to total loans 1.14% 1.14% 1.40% 1.31% 1.32% Collectively evaluated ACL to total loans (E) 0.94% 0.95% 1.06% 1.09% 1.09% (A) Amounts reflect modifications that are paying according to modified terms. (B) Excludes modifications included in nonaccrual loans of $36.0 million at December 31, 2025, $37.6 million at September 30, 2025, $38.1 million at June 30, 2025, $3.9 million at March 31, 2025 and $3.6 million at December 31, 2024. (C) Excludes provision of $12,000 at December 31, 2025, a credit of $81,000 at September 30, 2025, provision of $9,000 at June 30, 2025, a credit of $23,000 at March 31, 2025 and a credit of $15,000 at December 31, 2024 related to off-balance sheet commitments. (D) Includes charge-offs of $6.3 million related to two multifamily loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Includes charge-offs of $6.7 million related to three multifamily loans and $11.3 million related to one equipment financing relationship for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. (E) Total ACL less reserves to loans individually evaluated equals collectively evaluated ACL. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) As of Dec 31,

2025 Sept 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Capital Adequacy Equity to total assets (A) 8.75% 8.64% 8.64% Tangible equity to tangible assets (B) 8.21% 8.09% 8.05% Book value per share (C) $ 37.49 $ 36.62 $ 34.45 Tangible book value per share (D) $ 34.99 $ 34.10 $ 31.89 (A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at quarter end. (B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at quarter end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at quarter end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables. (C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity by quarter end common shares outstanding. (D) Tangible book value per share excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by quarter end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables. As of Dec 31,

2025 Sept 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Regulatory Capital – Holding Company Tier I leverage $ 660,696 8.87% $ 647,549 8.86% $ 625,830 9.01% Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 660,696 10.33 647,549 10.47 625,830 11.51 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets 660,637 10.33 647,543 10.47 625,824 11.51 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 811,375 12.68 815,770 13.20 806,404 14.84 Regulatory Capital - Bank Tier I leverage (E) $ 735,931 9.89% $ 722,684 9.89% $ 733,389 10.57% Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (F) 735,931 11.52 722,684 11.70 733,389 13.50 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets (G) 735,872 11.52 722,678 11.70 733,383 13.50 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (H) 807,580 12.64 791,924 12.82 801,365 14.75 (E) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 4.00% ($298 million) (F) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 8.50% ($543 million) (G) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 7.00% ($447 million) (H) Regulatory well capitalized standard (including capital conservation buffer) = 10.50% ($671 million) PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

LOANS CLOSED

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Quarters Ended Dec 31,

2025 Sept 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Residential loans retained $ 18,993 $ 18,323 $ 34,990 $ 25,157 $ 39,279 Residential loans sold 2,544 445 1,712 4,074 4,220 Total residential loans 21,537 18,768 36,702 29,231 43,499 Commercial real estate 130,790 78,825 24,086 47,280 15,800 Multifamily 100,611 47,991 73,350 6,800 12,550 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 358,468 453,554 200,671 257,282 432,115 SBA 2,666 6,821 7,090 5,928 5,964 Wealth lines of credit (A) 3,925 2,700 2,400 9,900 550 Total commercial loans 596,460 589,891 307,597 327,190 466,979 Installment loans 40,428 47,115 8,164 76,941 7,182 Home equity lines of credit (A) 3,929 11,755 5,154 4,805 10,236 Total loans closed $ 662,354 $ 667,529 $ 357,617 $ 438,167 $ 527,896 For the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Residential loans retained $ 97,463 $ 93,982 Residential loans sold 8,775 12,459 Total residential loans 106,238 106,441 Commercial real estate 280,981 34,200 Multifamily 228,752 30,075 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 1,269,975 923,812 SBA 22,505 26,060 Wealth lines of credit (A) 18,925 27,025 Total commercial loans 1,821,138 1,041,172 Installment loans 172,648 23,851 Home equity lines of credit (A) 25,643 27,547 Total loans closed $ 2,125,667 $ 1,199,011 (A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded. (B) Includes equipment finance. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Annualized

Yield Average

Balance Income/

Expense Annualized

Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 958,470 $ 7,426 3.10% $ 937,314 $ 6,992 2.98% Tax-exempt (A) (B) - - - - - - Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 646,533 7,469 4.62 593,454 6,181 4.17 Commercial mortgages 2,521,899 29,727 4.72 2,364,893 25,876 4.38 Commercial 2,674,515 43,089 6.44 2,274,408 39,394 6.93 Commercial construction 252 5 7.94 11,698 146 4.99 Installment 181,182 3,122 6.89 77,547 1,290 6.65 Home equity 57,781 1,040 7.20 41,496 815 7.86 Other 487 5 4.28 329 5 6.08 Total loans 6,082,649 84,457 5.55 5,363,825 73,707 5.50 Federal funds sold - - - - - - Interest-earning deposits 272,711 2,330 3.42 513,010 5,722 4.46 Total interest-earning assets 7,313,830 94,213 5.15% 6,814,149 86,421 5.07% Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 8,412 8,913 Allowance for credit losses (68,024) (72,455) Premises and equipment 38,252 28,051 Other assets 135,915 123,283 Total noninterest-earning assets 114,555 87,792 Total assets $ 7,428,385 $ 6,901,941 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 3,647,796 $ 26,375 2.89% $ 3,332,212 $ 30,304 3.64% Money markets 1,059,749 6,983 2.64 986,483 6,892 2.79 Savings 104,033 173 0.67 102,820 108 0.42 Certificates of deposit – retail 390,446 2,948 3.02 508,257 5,222 4.11 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 5,202,024 36,479 2.80 4,929,772 42,526 3.45 Interest-bearing demand – brokered - - - 10,000 129 5.16 Certificates of deposit – brokered - - - - - - Total interest-bearing deposits 5,202,024 36,479 2.80 4,939,772 42,655 3.45 Borrowings 2,727 27 3.96 - - - Capital lease obligation 1,201 13 4.33 1,362 14 4.11 Subordinated debt 99,004 923 3.73 133,521 1,589 4.76 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,304,956 37,442 2.82% 5,074,655 44,258 3.49% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,359,724 1,114,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 116,060 112,051 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,475,784 1,226,478 Shareholders' equity 647,645 600,808 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,428,385 $ 6,901,941 Net interest income $ 56,771 $ 42,163 Net interest spread 2.33% 1.58% Net interest margin (D) 3.08% 2.46% (A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate. (C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2025 Sept 30, 2025 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Annualized

Yield Average

Balance Income/

Expense Annualized

Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 958,470 $ 7,426 3.10 % $ 963,706 $ 7,504 3.11 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) - - - - - - Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 646,533 7,469 4.62 650,299 7,337 4.51 Commercial mortgages 2,521,899 29,727 4.72 2,458,008 28,447 4.63 Commercial 2,674,515 43,089 6.44 2,586,780 42,790 6.62 Commercial construction 252 5 7.94 - - - Installment 181,182 3,122 6.89 156,471 2,718 6.95 Home equity 57,781 1,040 7.20 53,781 1,020 7.59 Other 487 5 4.28 363 5 5.43 Total loans 6,082,649 84,457 5.55 5,905,702 82,317 5.58 Federal funds sold - - - - - - Interest-earning deposits 272,711 2,330 3.42 304,681 2,960 3.89 Total interest-earning assets 7,313,830 94,213 5.15% 7,174,089 92,781 5.17% Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 8,412 12,279 Allowance for credit losses (68,024) (82,803) Premises and equipment 38,252 37,608 Other assets 135,915 136,238 Total noninterest-earning assets 114,555 103,322 Total assets $ 7,428,385 $ 7,277,411 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 3,647,796 $ 26,375 2.89% $ 3,640,088 $ 29,975 3.29% Money markets 1,059,749 6,983 2.64 1,005,633 7,225 2.87 Savings 104,033 173 0.67 104,777 178 0.68 Certificates of deposit – retail 390,446 2,948 3.02 429,389 3,657 3.41 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 5,202,024 36,479 2.80 5,179,887 41,035 3.17 Interest-bearing demand – brokered - - - - - - Certificates of deposit – brokered - - - - - - Total interest-bearing deposits 5,202,024 36,479 2.80 5,179,887 41,035 3.17 Borrowings 2,727 27 3.96 - - - Capital lease obligation 1,201 13 4.33 1,242 13 4.19 Subordinated debt 99,004 923 3.73 98,954 924 3.74 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,304,956 37,442 2.82% 5,280,083 41,972 3.18% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,359,724 1,261,607 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 116,060 106,630 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,475,784 1,368,237 Shareholders' equity 647,645 629,091 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,428,385 $ 7,277,411 Net interest income $ 56,771 $ 50,809 Net interest spread 2.33% 1.99% Net interest margin (D) 3.08% 2.81% (A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate. (C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 997,712 $ 31,513 3.16% $ 849,933 $ 23,402 2.75% Tax-exempt (A) (B) - - - - - - Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 638,855 28,615 4.48 582,024 23,017 3.95 Commercial mortgages 2,448,097 111,744 4.56 2,406,726 107,659 4.47 Commercial 2,559,260 167,998 6.56 2,216,401 151,610 6.84 Commercial construction 63 5 7.94 18,647 1,570 8.42 Installment 146,553 10,036 6.85 70,852 4,814 6.79 Home equity 52,068 3,851 7.40 38,321 3,113 8.12 Other 376 20 5.40 246 25 10.16 Total loans 5,845,272 322,269 5.51 5,333,217 291,808 5.47 Federal funds sold - - - - - - Interest-earning deposits 262,985 9,684 3.68 297,448 13,644 4.59 Total interest-earning assets 7,105,969 363,466 5.11% 6,480,598 328,854 5.07% Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 9,335 8,517 Allowance for credit losses (75,515) (69,372) Premises and equipment 35,358 25,705 Other assets 132,386 110,938 Total noninterest-earning assets 101,564 75,788 Total assets $ 7,207,533 $ 6,556,386 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 3,573,710 $ 113,543 3.18% $ 3,149,550 $ 118,497 3.76% Money markets 999,858 27,470 2.75 842,606 24,851 2.95 Savings 104,744 616 0.59 105,351 410 0.39 Certificates of deposit – retail 433,633 14,970 3.45 500,842 20,983 4.19 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 5,111,945 156,599 3.06 4,598,349 164,741 3.58 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 4,740 210 4.43 10,000 523 5.22 Certificates of deposit – brokered - - - 58,425 2,950 5.05 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,116,685 156,809 3.06 4,666,774 168,214 3.60 Borrowings 12,067 543 4.50 65,299 3,848 5.89 Capital lease obligation 1,262 53 4.20 2,207 89 4.03 Subordinated debt 105,781 4,210 3.98 133,413 6,644 4.98 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,235,795 161,615 3.09% 4,867,693 178,795 3.67% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,229,755 998,497 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 114,613 102,197 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,344,368 1,100,694 Shareholders' equity 627,370 587,999 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,207,533 $ 6,556,386 Net interest income $ 201,851 $ 150,059 Net interest spread 2.02% 1.40% Net interest margin (D) 2.84% 2.32% (A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate. (C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding at period end. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding other real estate owned provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios because our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below. Three Months Ended Tangible Book Value Per Share Dec 31,

2025 Sept 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2 024 Dec 31,

2024 Shareholders' equity $ 658,206 $ 642,550 $ 629,777 $ 621,873 $ 605,849 Less: Intangible assets, net 43,839 44,111 44,383 44,655 44,926 Tangible equity $ 614,367 $ 598,439 $ 585,394 $ 577,218 $ 560,923 Period end shares outstanding 17,558,019 17,548,471 17,636,264 17,726,251 17,586,616 Tangible book value per share $ 34.99 $ 34.10 $ 33.19 $ 32.56 $ 31.89 Book value per share 37.49 36.62 35.71 35.08 34.45 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total assets $ 7,526,409 $ 7,439,642 $ 7,200,673 $ 7,120,652 $ 7,011,238 Less: Intangible assets, net 43,839 44,111 44,383 44,655 44,926 Tangible assets $ 7,482,570 $ 7,395,531 $ 7,156,290 $ 7,075,997 $ 6,966,312 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.21% 8.09% 8.18% 8.16% 8.05% Equity to assets 8.75% 8.64% 8.75% 8.73% 8.64% (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Return on Average Tangible Equity Dec 31,

2025 Sept 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Net income $ 12,159 $ 9,631 $ 7,941 $ 7,595 $ 9,240 Average shareholders' equity $ 647,645 $ 629,091 $ 621,900 $ 610,573 $ 600,808 Less: Average intangible assets, net 43,982 44,266 44,538 44,815 45,079 Average tangible equity $ 603,663 $ 584,825 $ 577,362 $ 565,758 $ 555,729 Return on average tangible common equity 8.06% 6.59% 5.50% 5.37% 6.65% (Dollars in thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended Return on Average Tangible Equity Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Net income $ 37,326 $ 32,988 Average shareholders' equity $ 627,370 $ 587,999 Less: Average intangible assets, net 44,397 45,488 Average tangible equity 582,973 542,511 Return on average tangible common equity 6.40% 6.08% (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Efficiency Ratio Dec 31,

2025 Sept 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Net interest income $ 56,542 $ 50,573 $ 48,290 $ 45,505 $ 41,908 Total other income 21,659 20,121 21,451 18,854 19,928 Add: Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security (56) (125) (42) (195) (549) Less: Loss on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value - 364 - - - Income from life insurance proceeds (161) - - - Gain on securities sale, net - - (7) - - Gain on sale of property (318) - - - - Gain on lease termination - - (875) - - Total recurring revenue 77,666 70,933 68,817 64,164 61,287 Operating expenses 53,538 52,297 51,893 49,440 47,860 Total operating expense 53,538 52,297 51,893 49,440 47,860 Efficiency ratio 68.93% 73.73% 75.41% 77.05% 78.09% (Dollars in thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended Efficiency Ratio Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Net interest income $ 200,910 $ 149,006 Total other income 82,085 79,122 Add: Fair value adjustment for CRA equity security (418) (828) Less: Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value 364 (23) Income from life insurance proceeds (161) (236) Gain on securities sale, net (7) - Gain on sale of property (318) - Gain on lease termination (875) - Total recurring revenue 281,580 227,041 Operating expenses 207,168 175,676 Total operating expense 207,168 175,676 Efficiency ratio 73.57% 77.38%

