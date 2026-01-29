Investornewsbreaks Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Targets Critical Gaps In CTCL Treatment With Hybryte(TM)

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, or CTCL, is recognized by clinicians as one of the most difficult cancers to diagnose accurately in its early stages. A recent article discussed Soligenix's (NASDAQ: SNGX) efforts to develop therapies aimed at addressing critical gaps in rare disease treatment, including CTCL.

The publication reads,“Within a challenging diagnostic and treatment landscape, Soligenix is advancing a novel therapeutic approach for CTCL through its development of HyBryte(TM), also known as synthetic hypericin. HyBryte is a visible light-activated photodynamic therapy designed for the treatment of early-stage CTCL. Unlike traditional ultraviolet-based phototherapies, which can carry long-term safety risks with cumulative exposure, HyBryte is activated by visible light in the red-yellow spectrum, allowing targeted treatment of malignant T-cells in the skin while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue... Clinical data reported by Soligenix indicate that HyBryte has demonstrated statistically significant efficacy in reducing CTCL lesions in patients with early-stage disease.”

About Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Its Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte(TM) (“SGX301” or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (“SGX302”) into psoriasis, the company's first-in-class innate defense regulator (“IDR”) technology, dusquetide (“SGX942”) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (“SGX945”) in Behçet's disease.

The company's Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax(R), its ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as its vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax(TM), the company's vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of Soligenix's vaccine programs incorporates the use of its proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax(R). To date, this business segment has been supported with government grants and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”).

For further information, visit the company's website at .

