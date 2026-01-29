CFTC Teams Up With SEC For Agency's Project Crypto

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Regulators in Washington signaled a shift toward coordinated crypto oversight as the US CFTC said it would join the Securities and Exchange Commission's ongoing Project Crypto initiative. In remarks prepared for an SEC-CFTC discussion on harmonizing digital asset regulation, CFTC Chair Michael Selig said the agency would partner with the SEC to articulate a clear taxonomy for crypto assets, define jurisdiction more precisely, and reduce duplicative compliance requirements that raise costs and confuse market participants. The move comes as Congress debates a digital asset market structure bill and as markets watch for clearer guidance on how different assets are regulated. This collaboration signals a practical step toward a more streamlined and predictable regulatory environment for innovative finance in the United States, with implications for traders, developers, and traditional financial institutions alike.



The CFTC will align with the SEC on Project Crypto to establish a unified taxonomy for digital assets and reduce regulatory fragmentation across markets.

Officials argue that consolidating rules should lower barriers to entry, curb duplication, and deter regulatory arbitrage without sacrificing market integrity.

The remarks come as the Senate Agriculture Committee advanced a digital asset market structure bill, highlighting cross‐agency and cross‐branch momentum toward a formal framework.

Both agencies emphasize modernization to“future‐proof” US markets against tomorrow's innovations while preserving core protections for investors.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC, $ETH

Sentiment: Neutral

Market context: The regulatory dialogue around crypto remains central to liquidity and risk sentiment in 2025–2026, with lawmakers weighing how to balance innovation with investor protection amid ongoing debates on jurisdiction, enforcement, and product clarity.

Why it matters

At the center of the discussion is a push to avoid the current patchwork of rules that can slow innovation and raise costs for crypto developers and participants. By pursuing a shared framework, the SEC and CFTC intend to minimize duplicative compliance obligations and ensure consistent application of rules across spot markets, derivatives, and new tokenized products. The effort acknowledges that fragmentation can deter capital formation and complicate compliance, ultimately affecting everyday users who rely on crypto services for payments, liquidity, and access to investment opportunities.

For investors, the joint initiative could translate into clearer disclosures, more reliable enforcement signals, and a more predictable regulatory baseline. The aim is not to relax safeguards but to reduce regulatory friction that can obscure accountability and invite regulatory arbitrage-where market participants exploit jurisdictional gaps to avoid stricter rules. In this sense, the project echoes a broader policy objective to shore up market integrity while preserving competitive dynamics for innovation hubs, including decentralized finance and tokenized asset markets.

Academics and industry observers have long argued that the lack of a cohesive taxonomy complicates risk assessment and compliance programs. Clearer categorization of crypto assets helps exchange operators, wallet providers, and liquidity pools determine which agency oversees which activity and what standards apply. The conversation also intersects with legislative efforts on market structure that seek to formalize roles between agencies, potentially shaping how platforms list and trade digital commodities and related derivatives. In short, harmonization efforts are as much about governance clarity as they are about regulatory efficiency.

The remarks also touch on the evolving treatment of other market concepts, including event contracts and prediction markets. Selig indicated that the CFTC would reexamine existing rules that have restricted certain political and sporting event contracts, aiming to strike a balance between market certainty and compliance with ongoing litigation. This is part of a broader trend toward modernizing the agency's toolkit to accommodate new financial products while maintaining robust consumer protections.

As regulators move to sharpen the boundaries of oversight, the industry will be watching how harmonization efforts translate into practical guidance. The SEC's Project Crypto, first unveiled in mid‐2023 and subsequent to a July launch noted in industry coverage, seeks to separate certainty from ambiguity in a rapidly evolving landscape. The joint push is also linked to broader congressional activity around a market structure framework, including the Digital Commodity Intermediaries Act, which aims to codify who does what in a redefined digital asset ecosystem. The conversation reflects a realization among policymakers that a coherent framework could better guide innovation, while ensuring that investors have access to consistent protections and transparent market data.

In framing the discussion, Selig emphasized that the goal was not to erase statutory boundaries but to remove duplication that fails to improve market integrity. This echoes a recurring theme in regulator rhetoric: cooperation and clarity, rather than turf battles, will better serve the public and the industry. The push also acknowledges the modern reality of a global crypto market, where cross‐border activity and rapidly evolving products demand a coherent domestic structure that can adapt without sacrificing core safeguards.



Follow the SEC and CFTC for a joint framework or taxonomy release resulting from Project Crypto collaboration, and monitor any cross‐agency white papers or public guidance updates.

Legislative progress on the Digital Commodity Intermediaries Act, including potential votes in the Senate and alignment with the Banking Committee, will shape the regulatory timetable.

Nomination developments for CFTC commissioners and other leadership positions could influence the pace and direction of market‐structure reforms. Any concrete policy clarifications on prediction markets, event contracts, and other crypto‐adjacent products will signal how the agencies intend to regulate novel financial instruments.



SEC Officials discuss harmonization of crypto regulation: sec/newsroom/meetings-events/sec-cftc-harmonization-us-financial-leadership-crypto-era

Project Crypto launch context and SEC leadership remarks: cointelegraph /news/sec-chair-atkins-announces-project-crypto

Live Senate markup and bipartisan momentum on crypto market structure bills: cointelegraph /news/live-senate-markup-crypto-market-structure-bill

Discussion of issuer vs third‐party tokenized securities and related guidance: cointelegraph/news/sec-breaks-down-tokenized-securities-into-two-categories-new-guidance How crypto laws changed in 2025 - and how they'll change in 2026 (magazine feature cited in coverage): cointelegraph/magazine/how-crypto-laws-changed-2025-further-2026

The partnership between the CFTC and SEC represents a pragmatic response to a market that has long argued for clarity over ambiguity. By pursuing a shared taxonomy and a coordinated regulatory posture, the agencies aim to reduce compliance duplication and eliminate conflicting interpretations that can deter legitimate investment, innovation, and market participation. The approach is not about loosening protections but about delivering predictable rules that can withstand rapid technological shifts. For participants-from exchanges and wallet providers to developers and institutional traders-clearer lines of authority and standardized expectations could lower the cost of compliance and improve risk assessment.

In parallel, the political process around market structure legislation continues to unfold, with lawmakers weighing amendments and governance standards that could influence regulatory dynamics for years to come. The tension between immediate oversight fixes and longer‐term governance reforms remains a central theme as regulators seek to balance rapid innovation with investor protection. If the harmonization effort succeeds, it could set a template for how the United States governs digital assets in a way that preserves market integrity while inviting responsible innovation and participation from global firms and retail investors alike.

