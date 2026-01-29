Transformation Mentor From Edinburgh Shows Other Women How To Take Centre Stage In Their Lives In New Book

MENAFN - GetNews) Confident as: 9 Bold Moves for Midlife Women to Rewrite the Rules, Ditch Imposter Syndrome and Finally Take Centre Stage will be published on Tuesday 27th January 2026





A Transformation mentor from Edinburgh who helps ambitious women ditch imposter syndrome, is showing others how to step into the confidence, visibility, and bold self-expression their next-level life demands, in her debut book. In Confident as, author Rachael Lawrence takes readers on a journey of reinvention after burnout, body dysmorphia, and redefining her business in a post pandemic world.

Truly understanding what it means to rise and rebuild, Rachael hands readers the ultimate playbook to help them step unapologetically into their power and shine permanently. With chapters on no longer playing small, silencing their inner critic and how to take bold action immediately, the book rips up the rule book and helps women to step into their own power to thrive.

Transformation mentor and author Rachael Lawrence says,“I've written this book to give women everywhere, to own their self-worth and go after the opportunities they previously thought were out of their league. This is the framework I wish I'd had when I hit rock bottom and had to start all over again, becoming more resilient and stronger with every step I took.” Rachael's most powerful transformation in life began when her now ex-husband was diagnosed with a hereditary illness when she was just nineteen.

By the time she was twenty-eight, Rachael had donated one of her kidneys to save his life. But within a year, and after two miscarriages, she found herself divorced and had to rebuild her identity from the ground up while raising their young daughter. Her journey from sacrifice and survival to unapologetic self-belief is the foundation of the work she now does with founders, creatives, and entrepreneurs ready to go from stuck and self-doubting to magnetic, visible, and unstoppable. Rachael's book is for women who are tired of playing small, second guessing themselves and watching others take the spotlight when they know it should be theirs. Now is the time to flip the script.

Confident as, 9 Bold Moves for Midlife Women to Rewrite the Rules, Ditch Imposter Syndrome and Finally Take Centre Stage will be published on Amazon on Tuesday 27th January 2026.

For more information or interviews with Rachael Lawrence contact Nicola Rowley at NJRPR on 07932 656685 or email: ...