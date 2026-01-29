MENAFN - GetNews)Lighted Address Numbers, a leading American brand specializing in premium illuminated house numbers, is redefining how homeowners improve night visibility, safety, and curb appeal. The company's custom-built lighted address plaques are quickly becoming a must-have for homeowners who take pride in quality design and care deeply about home safety.

With growing demand for visibility-focused home upgrades, Lighted Address Numbers has positioned itself as the leader in its field. Each plaque is crafted to remain bright, durable, and attractive through years of exposure to the elements.

"Our customers love how something so simple can completely change how their home looks and functions," said a company spokesperson. "When you install one of our lighted address signs, you're adding an elegant focal point while also ensuring that guests, delivery drivers, and emergency services can find your home without confusion. That combination of beauty and purpose is what we're known for."

A Small Upgrade with a Big Impact

Lighted Address Numbers products are powered by energy-efficient LED technology that minimizes power use while ensuring steady brightness. Homeowners say the soft, even illumination stands out from traditional address plaques, giving their properties a refined look at any hour of the day.

Trusted by Homeowners Nationwide

Reviews from customers across the country highlight not only the brightness and build quality of the signs but also the strong customer service and satisfaction guarantee that Lighted Address Numbers is known for. The brand has become a top recommendation for those looking to enhance their homes with a product that combines utility, style, and reliability.

About Lighted Address Numbers

Lighted Address Numbers is an American company that brings homeowners the finest illuminated address plaques available. By focusing on technology, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, the company has earned a reputation for top quality and dependable performance. Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lighted Address Numbers ships across the United States and continues to lead in the lighted home signage niche.