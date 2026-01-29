Serial Cables Introduces Pcie Gen7 16X ACC 7M CDFP Active Copper Cable

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Serial Cables LLC today announced its first PCIe Gen7 product: a 16X ACC 7M CDFP Active Copper Cable designed to extend next-generation bandwidth well beyond the limits of passive copper while maintaining ultra-low latency.

Engineered for PCIe Gen7 fabrics, external expansion, and rack-to-rack deployments, the new active copper cable supports up to 128 GT/s PAM4 signaling over 7 meters using integrated MACOM MAEQ-39966 linear redriver ICs at both ends. The design preserves signal integrity without introducing the latency, power draw, or architectural complexity associated with retimers or optical solutions.

As PCIe speeds move to Gen7, traditional passive and short reach active cables struggle to maintain margin across chassis, backplanes, and inter rack distances. Serial Cables' ACC architecture provides a balanced alternative by extending reach while keeping latency extremely low and power consumption tightly controlled.

The cable features full x16 CDFP connectivity, low loss shielded twinax construction, and an 8 layer PCB design optimized for high speed signal integrity. Validated eye diagrams and BER testing confirm performance within PCIe Gen7 specifications across the full cable span.

Key Features and Specifications

. PCIe Gen7 x16 Active Copper Cable (ACC)

. Up to 128 GT/s PAM4 data rate

. 7-meter reach over shielded differential twinax

. Dual MACOM MAEQ-39966 linear redrivers

. Very low latency (no retimer)

. Typical power consumption ~3W typical

. I2C-based redriver management

. Operating temperature range: -40 °C to +85 °C

The 16X ACC 7M CDFP PCIe Gen7 cable targets external PCIe Gen7 expansion and disaggregated architectures, rack to rack accelerator and storage interconnects, and PCIe Gen7 fabric and switching deployments. It is optimized for high density server and backplane environments where optical or retimer based solutions introduce unnecessary complexity, latency, or power overhead.

For detailed technical specifications, performance validation data, and ordering information, readers can download the full product brochure for the 16X ACC 7M CDFP PCIe Gen7 Active Copper Cable. The brochure provides a deeper look at the cable architecture, signal integrity design, and deployment guidance for PCIe Gen7 environments.

The 16X ACC 7M CDFP PCIe Gen7 Active Copper Cable (part number PCI6-CDFPx16-ACC-XXXM) will be available starting March 2026, directly from Serial Cables LLC. For pricing, lead times, or evaluation requests, contact... or visit