UAE, Kuwait Pilots Join Air Show To Mark Historical Bonds
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Showing deep fraternal and historical ties between Kuwait and the UAE, Emirati and Kuwaiti pilots arrived at Kuwait International Airport as part of a joint air show that started from the UAE in an initiative that reflects people-to-people solidarity.
The gesture came under the initiative of UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan to celebrate historical bilateral bonds between both sisterly countries.
Speaking to KUNA, Kuwait Airways' Acting CEO Abdulwahab Al-Shatti said that the national carrier's participation in this event confirms deep fraternal relations and aligns with the state's trends of backing initiatives purposed to bring both peoples closer.
He commended such joint activities as marking a message of mutual amity and appreciation between both peoples and reflecting the advanced level of shared coordination and integration at all levels.
In a similar statement, Chairman of the Kuwaiti Air Sports Club Ahmad Al-Shalahi said this initiative comes in the context of a previously concluded cooperation agreement between the club and the UAE's Jazirah Aviation Club.
He added that this air display, which set off in the UAE and ended in Kuwait, shows deep relations and solidarity between both nations. (end)
