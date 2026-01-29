Vadzo Imaging Introduces Falcon-235MGS Monochrome Global Shutter USB 3.2 Gen1 UVC Camera Based On Onsemi AR0235 Sensor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Vadzo Imaging, a leading company in global embedded vision solutions, is pleased to introduce the Falcon-235MGS Global Shutter Monochrome USB 3.2 Gen 1 UVC Camera, compact low-power 2.3MP camera designed for embedded vision tasks that require high precision and attention to detail. The camera comes with Onsemi's AR0235 HyperLux SG monochrome image sensor and supports high-contrast and low-noise monochrome imaging with precise motion capture capabilities, making this camera very useful in machine vision-related tasks.

Key Features of Falcon-235MGS AR0235 HyperLuxTM Monochrome USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera

Global Shutter Image with the Onsemi AR0235 HyperLux SG Sensor: The Falcon-235MGS is based on the Onsemi's AR0235 HyperLuxTM SG monochrome global shutter image sensor, offering a resolution of 2.3MP with an active pixel resolution of 1920 × 1200, supporting a rate of up to 120 fps at full resolution. The global shutter mode facilitates simultaneous exposures of pixels, allowing accurate grayscale imaging for fast-action images. The monochrome imaging sensor design does not contain color filters, increasing the efficiency of light usage, contrast, and resolution, as it also enables NIR imaging when IR light is used.

Deterministic Exposure Control and Sensor-Level Features: The Falcon-235CGS leverages Vadzo's Falcon USB architecture to expose the imaging capabilities of the Onsemi AR0235 sensor while maintaining deterministic video streaming with low latency and minimal processing load on the host system. The AR0235 integrates a 5 × 5 statistics engine to support region-of-interest-based auto-exposure, pixel binning, windowed readout modes, and row and column skip functions. These capabilities allow flexible trade-offs between resolution, frame rate, noise performance, and power consumption for continuous-operation embedded vision systems. Sensor features such as external trigger synchronization and on-chip flash control are supported through Vadzo's integrated imaging pipeline firmware.

UVC Compliant USB 3.2 Gen 1: The Falcon-235MGS supports UVC on USB 3.2 Gen 1, allowing plug-and-play video streaming on Windows, Linux, or Android without the need to write any custom code or UVC-compliant device drivers. The high-bandwidth interface enables high-speed monochrome imaging with high frame rates using the global shutter mode with small transport latencies. The imaging capabilities beyond streaming video, image synchronization, and sensor control are supported through the VISPA software environment from Vadzo.

NDAA Compliant USB Camera Design: The Falcon-235MGS AR0235 camera is developed using components and architecture which are NDAA compliant, and this makes it possible for them to be procured in environments such as the government and public sector, which fall under restricted enterprise spaces.

VISPA ARC SDK for Falcon-235MGS – AR0235 Monochrome USB 3.2 Gen1 UVC Camera

The Falcon-235MGS camera sensors are completely supported through the VISPA ARC SDK offered by Vadzo, which provides a comprehensive platform for camera setup, video streaming, as well as basic control of the camera hardware. The VISPA ARC SDK offers deterministic control of imaging through direct interface to the imaging capabilities offered through the AR0235 monochrome global shutter sensor through USB connectivity. Some major features offered by VISPA ARC SDK are:

- Dynamic ROI configuration for application-specific field-of-view optimization

- Accurate exposure and gain control for motion-critical scenes

- Trigger and Flash Controls for Simultaneous Picture Taking

- Settings related to sensor binning and frame timing

- Firmware Installation and Camera Management

VISPA ARC SDK supports APIs for C, C++, C#, as well as Python, thus allowing for seamless integration with different environments for developing embedded as well as industrial applications.

Target Application Areas

The Falcon-235MGS AR0235 Global Shutter USB camera that is used in embedded vision applications requiring high contrast grayscale image capture, precise motion detection, and deterministic USB connectivity without requiring additional host-based processing. The camera is used in the following:

- Industrial Machine Vision & Inspection: Surface inspection, defect analysis, measurement, and quality inspection using contrast-rich grayscale imaging

- Robotics & Autonomous Systems: Visual Navigation, Localization, & Obstacle Perception with Robust Intensity-Based Perception

- Barcode, OCR, and Code Reading: Distortion-free capture of 1D/2D codes, labels, and text in high-speed applications

- 3D Scanning and Structured-Light Systems: 3D motion accurate black frame-capture for volumetric and structural analysis and measurements

- Traffic and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS): Capture of License Plates and Vehicles Under Varying Lighting and High-Speed Motion

- Embedded Edge Vision Nodes: USB cameras designed for low-end grayscale analysis and AI inferences in resource-limited spaces

Availability of Cameras

The Falcon-235MGS (2.3MP Onsemi AR0235 based USB 3.0 UVC Monochrome Global Shutter Camera) is also available for evaluation. The cost of the camera is USD 88 for 5,000 units and UDS 69 for 10,000 units. For more details, please visit:

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging offers cutting-edge embedded cameras for USB, MIPI, GigE, Wi-Fi, and SerDes interfaces, facilitating innovation in the domains of healthcare, industrial automation, robotics, edge AI, and smart mobility. Vadzo products are designed for performance, reliability, and flexibility typical of vision-enabling solutions.