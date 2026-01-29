403
Immigration Detention of Police Recruit Raises Questions
(MENAFN) A trainee with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers because of concerns related to his immigration standing, according to the city’s police chief on Wednesday.
NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick explained that the recruit, who was enrolled in the police academy, was apprehended earlier that day or possibly within the previous 24-hour period.
“We learned about it this morning,” Kirkpatrick told reporters.
She emphasized that the arrest unfolded calmly and without resistance. “There was no struggle involved. The recruit was taken into custody without any incident whatsoever,” she added.
Kirkpatrick chose not to disclose the recruit’s identity, directing all inquiries about who he is and the specifics of his case to ICE officials.
She noted that throughout the recruitment and screening process, the department had no reason to suspect that the applicant lacked lawful immigration status.
“There was nothing in the (personnel) packet that would have given us reason to believe that this person did not have legal status,” she said.
Kirkpatrick further stated that the individual applied to join the department in June 2025, possessed a valid driver’s license and Social Security number, and successfully cleared the federal E-Verify system used to confirm employment eligibility.
According to her, ICE later notified the department that an immigration judge had authorized a removal order for the recruit on Dec. 5, 2025, after his application had already been submitted.
“The order of removal occurred after we had already hired him,” she said, adding that the decision appeared to have been issued by an immigration court based in Atlanta, Georgia.
