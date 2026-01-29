403
Pakistan Says Joining “Board of Peace” Is Not Joining Abraham Accords
(MENAFN) Pakistan on Thursday emphasized that its decision to join the newly established “Board of Peace,” introduced by US President Donald Trump, should not be seen as a step toward joining the Abraham Accords.
Speaking at a briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan’s main goal in joining the Board of Peace is to support a sustained ceasefire in Gaza, assist reconstruction efforts, and advance a just and lasting peace grounded in the Palestinian right to self-determination.
The Abraham Accords are normalization agreements signed during Trump’s first term between Israel and several Muslim-majority countries, with Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates currently as signatories. Andrabi clarified that Pakistan’s involvement in the Board does not indicate any change in its foreign policy stance and is unrelated to joining any International Stabilization Force.
He added that Pakistan’s participation should be seen as part of broader efforts by eight Islamic nations working to promote peace in Gaza and seek a lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue. “The government’s position remains that diplomatic or cooperative forums do not automatically translate into formal alliances or treaty commitments,” Andrabi said.
Highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Andrabi described the Board of Peace as offering a “viable glimmer of hope for Gaza and the wider Palestinian question.”
Trump officially launched the initiative last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, naming 26 countries as founding members.
