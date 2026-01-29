403
Analysis reveals Poverty in UK has Worsened
(MENAFN) Levels of poverty in the UK have intensified sharply, with unprecedented numbers of people now living in extreme deprivation and unable to meet basic living needs, according to recent analysis by a major charity.
Data for 2023/24 show that more than 14.2 million people—over one in five residents—were living below the poverty line during the final year of the previous Conservative administration, the most recent period covered by official statistics. Of that total, around 6.8 million individuals were experiencing what the report described as “very deep” hardship, the highest figure recorded in three decades.
Certain groups have been hit especially hard. Children, private renters, disabled people, and those in unstable employment face significantly higher risks of poverty. Nearly 4.5 million children were living in poverty during 2023/24, an increase of 600,000 compared with the pandemic period and the third year in a row that child poverty has risen. The situation was particularly severe in larger families, where 44% of children were affected. Those renting privately were more exposed than homeowners, while disabled individuals and unpaid carers were also disproportionately impacted.
Conditions at the most extreme end of the spectrum have worsened further. Around 3.8 million people, including roughly one million children, were classified as destitute, meaning they could not afford essential items such as food, heating, or appropriate clothing.
“Poverty in the UK is still not just widespread, it is deeper and more damaging than at any point in the last 30 years,” said JRF’s chief analyst Peter Matejic. “When nearly half of the people in poverty are living far below the poverty line, that is a warning sign that the welfare system is failing to protect people from harm.”
The scale of hardship is not evenly distributed across the country. According to the findings, London and the West Midlands rank among the regions most severely affected.
Rising living expenses combined with stagnant pay have been key drivers behind the surge in extreme poverty, as stated by reports. Prices for essentials such as food, energy, and housing have increased rapidly in recent years, while incomes for lower-paid households have seen little growth, leaving many unable to cover basic costs.
Separate findings from independent economic analysis indicate that the poorest households have continued to lose ground under Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government, despite commitments to improve living standards.
Separate findings from independent economic analysis indicate that the poorest households have continued to lose ground under Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government, despite commitments to improve living standards.
