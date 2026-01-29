403
Mideast Allies Refuse US Use of Airspace
(MENAFN) Washington’s closest Gulf partners – Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – have stated that they will not allow their territories or airspace to be used for US military operations against Iran.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call on Tuesday that the kingdom “will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for any military actions against Iran.”
This followed a similar announcement from the UAE on Monday, which confirmed it would not provide logistical support or serve as a staging ground for “hostile military actions” targeting Tehran.
The refusals complicate US military planning, as both nations host significant American forces. Saudi Arabia is home to more than 2,300 US troops and has long-standing security ties with Washington, while the UAE hosts 5,000 personnel at Al Dhafra Air Base near Abu Dhabi.
Analysts view the decisions as an attempt to avoid being drawn into a broader conflict and to hedge against potential Iranian retaliation. Military experts note that while the Saudi and Emirati moves increase operational challenges and costs, they do not completely prevent US action.
President Donald Trump recently increased the US military presence in the Middle East, deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group along with additional fighter squadrons and missile-defense systems. Another Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the USS Delbert D. Black, reportedly joined the force on Wednesday, bringing the total number of warships in the CENTCOM area to at least ten.
Trump has described the deployment of the “beautiful armada” as a show of force meant to pressure Iran over its nuclear program and domestic crackdowns, while keeping diplomatic options open.
