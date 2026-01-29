403
Sweden Plans to Lower Criminal Age to Thirteen
(MENAFN) The Swedish government is advancing plans to reduce the criminal responsibility threshold from 15 to 13 years old in response to organized crime syndicates exploiting minors for violent offenses.
The measures, officially unveiled this week, target the escalating phenomenon of "violence-as-a-service" (VaaS), whereby criminal networks deploy juvenile operatives to execute contract killings, bombings, and assaults for paying clients. Under existing Swedish law, individuals below 15 cannot receive custodial sentences and instead undergo social services intervention regardless of offense severity.
Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told a press conference that last year 52 people under 15 were involved in court proceedings related to murder or murder planning, which replaces a trial for younger offenders. He said violent crime by minors is rising even as overall youth offenses decline.
Authorities contend the proposal strikes equilibrium between public protection, enhanced victim justice and rehabilitation pathways for juvenile offenders.
The reform would operate temporarily, commencing in July for a five-year trial period, with potential reversion to age 15 thereafter. Should parliament approve the legislation, underage convicts would still receive substantially reduced sentences compared to adult defendants. Critics, including Swedish correctional administrators and children's advocacy organization BRIS, have condemned the initiative as counterproductive, cautioning it will elevate reoffending rates while incentivizing gangs to enlist progressively younger recruits.
The right-leaning administration of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson assumed power in 2022 pledging to suppress gang territorial conflicts that periodically claim civilian casualties. Cabinet officials face mounting pressure from the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats, which provides parliamentary backing without holding ministerial portfolios. Sweden's next general election is scheduled for September.
Last April, Sweden spearheaded establishment of a Europol police task force to dismantle VaaS operations. Additional participating nations include Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, and Norway.
