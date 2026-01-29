403
SA, UAE to not Allow Territory to be Used for US Attacks on Iran
(MENAFN) Two of Washington’s most important partners in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have announced that they will not allow their land or airspace to be used in any potential US military operation targeting Iran, according to reports.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed this position directly to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a phone call on Tuesday, stating that the kingdom “will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for any military actions against Iran.”
This stance came shortly after a similar declaration from the UAE earlier in the week. Abu Dhabi made clear on Monday that it would neither offer logistical assistance nor act as a launch point for “hostile military actions” against Tehran.
These decisions present additional challenges for US defense planning, given the significant American military footprint in both countries. Saudi Arabia hosts more than 2,300 US troops and has maintained deep security ties with Washington for decades. The UAE, meanwhile, is home to around 5,000 US service members stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base near Abu Dhabi.
Observers view the refusals as a calculated effort by both Gulf states to avoid becoming entangled in a wider regional conflict and to reduce the risk of retaliation from Iran. Military specialists cited by reports have noted that although the restrictions raise logistical hurdles and increase operational costs, they do not entirely rule out US military action.
At the same time, President Donald Trump has strengthened the American military posture in the Middle East. Recent deployments include the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, along with additional fighter aircraft and missile-defense capabilities sent to the region.
Reports also indicate that another Arleigh Burke–class guided missile destroyer, the USS Delbert D. Black, joined the naval buildup on Wednesday, pushing the total number of US warships operating under CENTCOM to at least ten.
Trump has described the expanded deployment as a “beautiful armada,” portraying it as a display of strength meant to pressure Iran over its nuclear activities and its violent response to internal protests, while still signaling openness to diplomatic engagement.
Earlier this week, the US also launched extensive, multi-day military exercises across several parts of the Middle East. According to reports, the drills are designed to test plans for dispersing troops and aircraft to various “contingency locations” and to improve coordination with unnamed “partner nations.”
