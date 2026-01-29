People's Artist Emin Agalarov Releases New Song

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

People's Artist Emin Agalarov (EMIN) has released a new song. It is the first official single from his highly anticipated English-language album Maybe Tomorrow, due out in March 2026, Azernews reports.

The tracklist features 12 cover versions of global hits, including "You Are So Beautiful", "It's Impossible", "Love Story", as well as collaborations with artists whose talent has been loved and recognized by audiences for many years: Amanda Holden, Andrea Corr, Richard Marx, and Sheila E.

Somethin' Stupid is a duet with British actress and singer Amanda Holden. The artists recorded the classic song in a modern interpretation.

The track was originally made famous by Frank and Nancy Sinatra and later enjoyed renewed popularity in a version by Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman.

Somethin' Stupid, performed by EMIN and Amanda Holden, combines the romantic atmosphere of the original with contemporary musical elements, offering listeners a fresh take on a familiar melody. Note that the album is already available via the link.

EMIN was born in Baku on December 12, 1979. When he was three years old, his family relocated to Moscow. He attended a European school, which he has said "opened his eyes to the world," and later completed his education on the East Coast of the United States. His final two school years were spent at Tenafly High School, where he began experimenting with music for the first time. His love for music, however, emerged much earlier: his grandfather, Iosif Gril, was a prominent jazz record collector, and the family maintained a close friendship with legendary singer Muslim Magomayev, whom EMIN continues to regard as his greatest mentor and musical idol.

After graduating from high school, EMIN pursued his musical ambitions alongside his studies. He committed himself fully to developing his craft, forming a band, rehearsing intensively, and refining his songwriting style. Gradually, he evolved into a confident performer and natural crooner, drawn to a sound that fused timeless musical influences with modern pop elements.

The release of his debut studio album STILL in 2006 marked the start of EMIN's professional career. The album sold 70,000 copies in Russia and an additional 30,000 across CIS countries. Building on this success, he released three more English-language albums over the next three years: Incredible (2007), Obsession (2008), and Devotion (2009), each supported by live performances in Moscow and Baku.

In 2010, EMIN moved to London and began collaborating with renowned producer Brian Rawling, whose credits include David Bowie, Cher, Kylie Minogue, and Lionel Richie. Their partnership resulted in the album WONDER, which was named BBC Radio 2's Album of the Week, followed by AFTER THE THUNDER, featuring multiple BBC Radio 2 Singles of the Week and extensive airplay across the UK.

EMIN's international momentum accelerated in 2012 when he appeared as a guest performer at the Eurovision Song Contest in Baku, later opening for Jennifer Lopez at her Crystal Hall concert. His global breakthrough came the following year with a performance at the Miss Universe pageant, where he shared the stage with Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Panic! At The Disco. Broadcast to more than one billion viewers worldwide, the appearance became a defining moment in his career and highlighted the title track from his album AMOR. He later appeared on NBC's TODAY show during the 2016 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

In 2014, EMIN performed at the World Music Awards in Monaco, where he also received an award alongside artists such as Miley Cyrus, Flo Rida, and Mariah Carey. The following year, he signed a publishing deal with Sony ATV and a worldwide recording contract with Warner Music. His collaboration with Nile Rodgers on Boomerang reached the Top 10 of Billboard's Dance Chart, further strengthening his international profile.

A major highlight of 2016 was EMIN's exclusive concert on Palace Square in Saint Petersburg with legendary producer David Foster, a 16-time Grammy Award winner. The concert drew an audience of 50,000 and was broadcast by PBS in more than 100 U.S. cities. Their collaboration continued with Foster producing several tracks for EMIN's English-language album Love Is a Deadly Game, released worldwide on November 18, 2016. Recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, the album featured classic songs and covers, followed by a U.S. tour in 2017 with performances in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and Hartford, joined by special guests Nile Rodgers and David Foster.

In early 2019, EMIN released Good Love, an English-language album that took three years to complete. The globally released project included standout singles such as LET ME GO, a collaboration with German DJ Robin Schulz, and GOT ME GOOD.

Beyond music, EMIN has built a strong reputation as a cultural entrepreneur through Sea Breeze Resort, an ambitious luxury coastal development on the Caspian Sea near Baku. Often compared to the early vision of Dubai, Sea Breeze combines premium hospitality, architecture, arts investment, and live entertainment, becoming one of the region's most forward-thinking lifestyle destinations. A key element of the project is Dream Fest, the resort's flagship international music festival, which has welcomed global stars including Nicole Scherzinger, Craig David, and Ricky Martin, positioning Azerbaijan as an emerging center for international live music and cultural tourism.

Throughout his career, EMIN has attracted significant international media attention, appearing on BBC Breakfast, ITV's Daybreak, NBC's TODAY Show, Entertainment Tonight, Fox, Pro7, and E!. He has also been featured in leading publications such as The Sunday Times, The Wall Street Journal, GQ, Esquire, The Independent, OK!, and HELLO!. His work continues to bridge music, culture, and global lifestyle, reflecting both his artistic credibility and international reach.

