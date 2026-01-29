403
UAE-Kuwait Week Opens With Emirati-Kuwaiti Media Forum In Dubai
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The UAE-Kuwait week commenced Thursday with the Emirati-Kuwaiti Media Forum at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, attended by Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The forum gathered prominent media, diplomatic, cultural, military, sports, youth, and artistic leaders from both brotherly nations.
Its program featured seven sessions highlighting political, cultural, educational, media, sports, and artistic dimensions of UAE-Kuwait relations.
The opening session, "Bridge to the Future: Emiratis in Kuwait and Academic Excellence," showcased successful educational cooperation, stressing human investment as essential to bilateral relations.
Dr. Habib Al-Attar, Jamal Matar, and moderator Hamad Al-Ali led discussions on academic integration and development of skilled cadres.
The "Strategic Partnership: Brothers Forever" session focused on political and diplomatic coordination, with Dr. Anwar Gargash emphasizing trust, aligned visions, and shared positions on regional and international issues, moderated by Khalifa Al-Mazein.
Cultural heritage and historical ties were examined in "Kuwait's Cultural Scene in the UAE: Roots and Epics," highlighting artistic collaboration and community engagement, led by Bilal Al-Badoor and moderator Hind Al-Naqbi.
The "Liberation of Kuwait and Emirati-Kuwaiti Solidarity" session recalled mutual support during Iraq's invasion, moderated by Jamal Al-Mulla with retired officers Rashad Al-Saadi and Saber Al-Suwaidan sharing their experiences.
Digital media and youth engagement were discussed in "Youth Voice and Digital Media," emphasizing responsible content creation to strengthen people-to-people bonds, featuring Ali Najm, Mona Al-Raisi, and Hajar Al-Khouri.
Sports and music sessions explored popular cohesion through athletic and artistic collaboration, highlighting soft power tools and shared cultural identity.
The forum aims to unify media discourse, exchange professional expertise, and build sustainable partnerships adapting to digital transformations, reinforcing the longstanding ties between UAE and Kuwait.
The Kuwaiti ministerial delegation included Public Works Minister Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan, Al-Asima Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Sabah, Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Sabah, Ambassador Jamal Al-Ghunaim, Consul Khaled Al-Zaabi, and senior officials. (end)
