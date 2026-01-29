403
Suspect Gets Arrested after Ramming Car into Brooklyn Synagogue
(MENAFN) A man has been taken into custody after allegedly driving a car into the global headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch Orthodox Jewish movement in Brooklyn, New York. Authorities said the act was “intentional,” and the incident was recorded on video as shocked members of the community looked on, according to reports.
The crash took place at around 8:45 PM on Wednesday at 770 Eastern Parkway in the Crown Heights area. Video footage circulating online shows a gray Honda sedan bearing New Jersey license plates reversing and then repeatedly accelerating into a side entrance of the building. The repeated impacts were strong enough to tear the wooden doors from their hinges.
People who witnessed the scene said the driver shouted for individuals to get out of the way as he steered toward the structure. A representative for Chabad later said the incident “appears intentional.”
Following the collision, the driver got out of the car and was confronted by those nearby. In video taken at the scene, he can be heard yelling, “I dunno, it slipped! It slipped, you fking ahole!” while motioning toward his vehicle. Bystanders then pointed him out to responding New York police officers, who quickly placed him under arrest.
As a safety measure, the synagogue was cleared of occupants. Specialized police units, including the Emergency Service Unit and the Bomb Squad, were deployed to inspect the vehicle for any weapons or additional threats. Officials have not yet disclosed the suspect’s identity or said what may have motivated the incident.
The building that was struck has functioned as the spiritual and administrative hub of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement worldwide since 1940. Community representatives confirmed that no one was injured. Law enforcement has established a secured area around the site and urged the public to avoid the location as the investigation remains ongoing.
