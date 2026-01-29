Kingston Ironkey Keypad 200 Series Achieves NIST's FIPS 140-3 Level 3 Certification



FIPS 140-3 Level 3 Validated, Certificate #5133 Industry's Leader with Three FIPS 140-3 Level 3 Validated USB Drive Models Available Worldwide

Dubai, UAE – January 2026: Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP, the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announces today its award-winning Kingston IronKey Keypad 200 series (KP200 and KP200C) hardware-encrypted USB flash drives have received NIST FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation. This certification brings the KP200 series in line with IronKey D500S, which has already achieved this prestigious FIPS 140-3 Level 3 security standard, further reinforcing Kingston's commitment to providing robust, certified data protection solutions.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) sets the global standard for data protection and encryption through its Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS), which are used by the U.S. government and military. Although FIPS originates in the U.S., it is widely trusted across Europe as a mark of strong cryptographic assurance, aligning with EU and UK expectations and complementing Common Criteria based frameworks such as EUCC to support high levels of data protection across European markets. FIPS 140-3 Level 3 is the latest standard for validating cryptographic hardware. The FIPS 140 standard defines four security levels. Kingston's Keypad 200 series is certified at Level 3, which requires physical tamper resistance, identity-based authentication, encrypted handling of private keys, separation of critical security interfaces and protection against abnormal voltage or temperature conditions. Compliance is verified through rigorous testing by NIST-accredited laboratories, with final certification granted after review by NIST scientists.

The KP200 series are keypad drives that are OS-independent and thus are usable on standard Windows®, macOS® platforms, as well as Linux®, ChromeOSTM, even iOS and AndroidTM via USB-A or USB-C® connector. These drives are ideal for users who need encrypted storage to protect software that can be loaded or unloaded from medical, scientific, industrial, and other machinery with USB interfaces. For Operational Technology (OT) infrastructure companies, NIST recommends enhanced USB drive security through its new Special Publication (SP) 1334 guidance.

“The FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification process by NIST has been the most intensive and time-consuming effort in over a decade, but due to our commitment in providing the best product solutions for our customers, Kingston is now the world's first hardware-encrypted USB drive supplier with three different drive models – D500S, KP200 and KP200C – certified to this de-facto global data security standard. With FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification, the IronKey KP200 and KP200C drives are exceptional for securing data-at-rest and meeting government and military standards worldwide,” said Oscar Escayola Kaloudis, EMEA Flash Business Manager and Sales Manager DACH, Middle East and Africa, Greece for Kingston, EMEA.“As data loss and theft continue to rise, these drives help organisations reduce the risks and costs associated with lost or stolen devices, while supporting compliance with regulations such as HIPAA, GDPR, NIS2, CCPA, and other regional data protection standards.”

KP200 series supports dual Admin and User PINS, allowing for an alternate way to access the drive if one password is forgotten. Other advanced features include the capabilities of an Admin to set a Global Read-Only mode until reset, or a Session Read-Only Mode to ensure the drive is locked against potential changes or malware being written to the drive on untrusted systems or devices. KP200 series is also IP68 certified dustproof and waterproof1.

KP200 series is customisable with Co-Logo, available with USB Type-A and USB-Type C2 in capacities up to 512GB3 and backed by 3-year warranty with free technical support.

Kingston® IronKeyTM Keypad 200 incorporates DataLock® Secured Technology licensed from ClevX, LLC.

1 Please refer to datasheet's specification. Product must be clean and dry before use.

2 USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

3 Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston's Flash Memory Guide.

About Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP:

Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP and Kingston Technology Company, Inc., are part of the same corporate group (“Kingston”). Kingston is the world's largest independent manufacturer of memory products. From big data to IoT devices, including laptops, PCs, and wearable technology, Kingston Technology is dedicated to delivering top-tier product solutions, service, and support. Trusted by leading PC manufacturers and global cloud providers, we value our long-term partnerships that help us evolve and innovate. We ensure every solution meets the highest standards by prioritising quality and customer care. At every step, we listen, learn, and engage with our customers and partners to deliver solutions that make a lasting impact.