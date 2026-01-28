Russian Forces Attack Five Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

He said that as a result of drone attacks on Kamianske carried out by the Russians in the morning and afternoon, infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In the Nikopol district, the aggressor used FPV drones and artillery. The city of Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities came under fire. A five-story apartment building, three private houses, excavators, infrastructure facilities, and an enterprise were damaged.

In the Troitske community of the Pavlohrad district, a fire broke out as a result of a drone attack. The fire was extinguished. Vehicles were damaged.

In the Mykolaivka community of the Synelnykove district, two residential buildings were damaged.

In the Zelenodolsk community of the Kryvyi Rih district, FPV drone strikes damaged solar panels.

On January 27, the Russian army struck the Nikopol, Synelnykove, Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, and Kamianske districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving one person dead and others injured.

Photo credit: Oleksandr Hanzha