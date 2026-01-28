Bangladesh, Netherlands Secure Spots For 2026 Women's T20 World Cup

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Jan 28 (IANS) Bangladesh and the Netherlands have secured their spots for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in England with victories in the Super Six stage of the Qualifiers, while Scotland also recording a convincing win over Ireland.

Bangladesh have been a part of the Women's T20 World Cup since 2014, while this is the first time the Netherlands have made it to the main tournament. While the Netherlands beat the USA by 21 runs under the DLS method, Bangladesh booked their seventh successive appearance with a 39-run victory over Thailand.

Scotland, powered by Kathryn Bryce's all-round display, defeated Ireland by the same margin. At Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, the USA, having won the toss, posted 129/7 in their 20 overs, anchored by Gargi Bhogle's 36 and Isani Vaghela's unbeaten 32, while Hannah Landheer claimed 3-30 to halt their progress.

In reply, Heather Siegers struck three sixes in a rapid 28 off 12 balls, while opener Phebe Molkenboer remained unbeaten on 46 off 43 deliveries. Rain curtailed play after 12 overs, with the Netherlands ahead at 90/2 and eventually sealed their maiden Women's T20 World Cup berth.

At Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, Bangladesh recovered from 12/2 after being put in to bat, thanks to a century stand between Juairiya Ferdous and Sobhana Mostary. Juairiya made 56 from 45 balls, while Sobhana top-scored with 59 from 42.

Despite a late-order wobble, Bangladesh reached 165/9. Thailand's chase faltered early, with Suwanan Khiaoto bowled first ball by Marufa Akter. Natthakan Chantham (46) and Nannapat Koncharoenkai (29) added 67 runs for the second wicket, but the side finished on 126/8, with Marufa picking 3-25.

Scotland, meanwhile, posted 160/5 after being put in to bat, with opener Katherine Fraser scoring 36 and Sarah Bryce top-scoring with 47. Megan McColl added 27 not out, while Kathryn Bryce contributed 30.

Ireland's reply was undone by Kathryn, who took 4-21, including the dismissal of opener Christina Coulter Reilly for a duck. Gaby Lewis made 41, but Priyanaz Chatterji and Abtaha Maqsood chipped in with two wickets apiece as Ireland were bowled out for 121 in the final over.

Brief Scores: USA 129/7 in 20 overs (Gargi Bhogle 36, Isani Vaghela 32 not out; Hannah Landheer 3-30, Caroline De Lange 2-27) lost to Netherlands 90/2 in 12 overs (Phebe Molkenboer 46 not out, Heather Siegers 28; Ritu Singh 1-16, Tara Norris 1-18) by 21 runs (DLS method)

Bangladesh 165/8 in 20 overs (Sobhana Mostary 59, Juairiya Ferdous 56; Thipatcha Putthawong 3/22, Onnicha Kamchomphu 2/29) beat Thailand 126/8 in 20 overs (Natthakan Chantham 46, Naruemol Chaiwai 30; Marufa Akter 3-25, Mst Ritu Moni 2-20) by 39 runs

Scotland 160/5 in 20 overs (Sarah Bryce 47, Katherine Fraser 36; Jane Maguire 2-20, Lara McBride 1-27) beat Ireland in 121 all out in 19.2 overs (Gaby Lewis 41, Louise Little 17; Kathryn Bryce 4-21, Priyanaz Chatterji 2-23) by 39 runs