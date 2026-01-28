403
Tens Arrested in Manhattan Anti-ICE Protest
(MENAFN) Dozens of demonstrators were taken into custody Tuesday night in Manhattan after occupying a TriBeCa hotel lobby they claimed was sheltering federal immigration enforcement personnel conducting operations under the Trump administration's intensified deportation campaign, The New York Times reported.
More than 100 activists descended upon the Hilton Garden Inn on Sixth Avenue near Canal Street, flooding the space with anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) chants while wearing black T-shirts emblazoned with protest slogans targeting the agency.
The demonstrators directed fury at Hilton corporate leadership, accusing the hospitality chain of providing lodging to ICE agents conducting enforcement sweeps.
Confusion rippled through the hotel as staff and guests witnessed the occupation unfold. Authorities could not immediately verify whether ICE personnel were actually registered at the property.
Law enforcement officers flooded the Hilton lobby, issuing evacuation warnings and arrest threats to anyone refusing to disperse. The ultimatum triggered a partial exodus, with journalists also expelled from the scene as approximately 50 protesters remained entrenched inside.
The Police Department's Strategic Response Group subsequently moved in to detain the holdouts. Authorities confirmed "multiple" arrests but withheld immediate details regarding the total number of detainees or specific charges filed.
The Manhattan action mirrors escalating unrest following deadly ICE encounters in Minneapolis earlier this month. Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a mother of three, and Alex Jeffrey Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse, were killed in separate shooting incidents involving ICE agents operating in the city.
The US Department of Homeland Security maintains both individuals posed threats to agents—an assertion fiercely contested by politicians, journalists and civil rights organizations who point to video evidence from the scenes.
The consecutive fatalities have ignited demonstrations throughout Minnesota and nationwide, with protesters demanding accountability, transparency and independent investigations into federal immigration enforcement actions.
