403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sweden Lowers Criminal Responsibility Age to Thirteen for Serious Crimes
(MENAFN) Sweden’s government has unveiled plans to significantly lower the age of criminal responsibility, paving the way for children as young as 13 to receive prison sentences for the most severe crimes, including murder, aggravated bombings, serious weapons offenses, and aggravated rape.
As outlined in the proposal, which is scheduled to come into force in July, the measures would initially be implemented for a five-year trial period, according to statements made at a press briefing and cited by reports.
Under the proposed framework, a 13-year-old found guilty of murder could be sentenced to between one and three years behind bars, while a 14-year-old could face a prison term of three to four years. Courts would still have flexibility to adjust sentences based on the circumstances of each case.
“We are not talking about a general reduction but a reduction for the most serious crime,” the justice minister said, noting that attempted crimes, preparations, and aiding or abetting such offenses would also fall under the new rules.
For less serious violations, such as transporting a weapon, authorities said the response would focus mainly on youth supervision rather than incarceration.
The proposal also introduces tougher measures for older adolescents. Sentencing reductions currently applied to offenders aged 15 to 17 would be scaled back, and the maximum prison term for this age group would be raised from 14 to 18 years, while life sentences would remain excluded.
“It’s about protecting society,” the minister said.
The initiative has drawn criticism from several justice and law enforcement bodies, which have raised concerns about potential risks and unintended consequences, according to reports.
However, the government said these warnings were carefully reviewed and that officials ultimately concluded that failing to act would pose even greater dangers.
As outlined in the proposal, which is scheduled to come into force in July, the measures would initially be implemented for a five-year trial period, according to statements made at a press briefing and cited by reports.
Under the proposed framework, a 13-year-old found guilty of murder could be sentenced to between one and three years behind bars, while a 14-year-old could face a prison term of three to four years. Courts would still have flexibility to adjust sentences based on the circumstances of each case.
“We are not talking about a general reduction but a reduction for the most serious crime,” the justice minister said, noting that attempted crimes, preparations, and aiding or abetting such offenses would also fall under the new rules.
For less serious violations, such as transporting a weapon, authorities said the response would focus mainly on youth supervision rather than incarceration.
The proposal also introduces tougher measures for older adolescents. Sentencing reductions currently applied to offenders aged 15 to 17 would be scaled back, and the maximum prison term for this age group would be raised from 14 to 18 years, while life sentences would remain excluded.
“It’s about protecting society,” the minister said.
The initiative has drawn criticism from several justice and law enforcement bodies, which have raised concerns about potential risks and unintended consequences, according to reports.
However, the government said these warnings were carefully reviewed and that officials ultimately concluded that failing to act would pose even greater dangers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment