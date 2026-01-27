Agereh Announces Mapntracktm To Provide Real-Time Indoor And Outdoor Asset Visibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patent-pending Wi-Fi–assisted cellular positioning delivers up to 50-foot indoor accuracy and multi-year battery life without costly beacon grids or camera-based systems

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agereh Technologies Inc. ( “Agereh” or the “Company” ) (TSXV: AUTO | OTCQB: CRBAF ), a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry, is pleased to announce the launch of MapNTrackTM, providing an indoor/outdoor asset visibility solution designed to help transportation hubs track and manage mobile equipment across complex indoor/outdoor environments where traditional tracking technologies often fail.

Transportation hubs today operate at volumes and complexity far beyond what many legacy monitoring systems were built to support. Standard cellular positioning can be too imprecise for operational decision-making, GPS performance often degrades indoors, and Bluetooth or LoRa-based approaches may require extensive beacon infrastructure that is expensive to deploy and maintain. Camera-based tracking can introduce additional constraints, including line-of-sight limitations, sensitivity to lighting and obstruction, and ongoing privacy and compliance considerations.

These limitations can result in fragmented visibility across operations. Large transportation hubs manage thousands of mobile assets-ranging from wheelchairs and service carts to ground-support equipment-yet without reliable real-time location intelligence, critical equipment can go missing, remain idle in inactive zones, or be replaced prematurely. Industry analyses indicate that inefficiencies in asset availability and unplanned equipment replacement can cost millions of dollars annually.

“Transportation hubs need real-time operational intelligence, not fragmented visibility,” said Ken Brizel, CEO of Agereh.“MapNTrackTM was purpose-built for complex indoor or outdoor environments where GPS and legacy systems fall short, giving operations teams the accuracy and reliability they need to keep assets moving, reduce delays, improve operational efficiency and the passenger experience.”

Launch of MapNTrackTM

MapNTrackTM was developed to address these operational gaps to improve operational performance. Built for large, high-traffic facilities spanning indoor and outdoor zones, MapNTrackTM leverages cellular and Wi-Fi infrastructure to deliver real-time intelligence without requiring a retrofit of consumer networks or deploying large beacon grids.

At the core of MapNTrackTM is Agereh's patent-pending Wi-Fi–assisted cellular positioning technology, engineered specifically for indoor/outdoor asset tracking. MapNTrackTM devices provide indoor location accuracy of up to 50 feet after mapping, are coin cell battery powered, and offer up to three years of operational life, enabling scalable deployment across terminals, hangars, and maintenance areas.

With MapNTrackTM, transportation hubs can:



Reduce delays and improve turnaround times

Minimize time spent searching for equipment

Improve asset utilization and availability Support compliance with safety and operational standards



Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO | OTCQB: CRBAF) is a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems.

