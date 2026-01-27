Vanguard Grows Battery Technology Partner Program With OPS Controls

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, WI, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton announced today that OPS Controls, which specializes in turnkey electrical systems for mobile machinery and vehicles, is its newest VanguardTM Battery Technology Partner. Based in Carey, Ohio, OPS Controls designs, engineers and manufactures custom electrical systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the military, utility, waste management, mining and rail industries. This partnership will enable OPS Controls to offer complete electrification packages and zero-emission solutions to OEM customers.

The Vanguard Battery Technology Partner program is designed to integrate Vanguard's advanced battery technology with the specialized expertise of industry-leading partners. OPS Controls will utilize Vanguard lithium-ion battery packs and integrate Vanguard scalable battery systems into custom control panels, CANbus solutions and wireless remote technologies. By leveraging Vanguard batteries' consistent power, extended runtime and fast charging, OPS Controls can now deliver a fully integrated, intelligent power source for even the most demanding applications.

“Partnering with Vanguard allows us to deliver electrification solutions that combine cutting-edge battery technology with our proven control systems - helping OEMs meet sustainability goals without compromising performance,” said Brandon Flick, vice president of OPS Controls.“We're thrilled to join forces with Vanguard because their advanced lithium-ion battery technology aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver smarter, more efficient control solutions. Together, we share a vision of accelerating electrification in mobile and off-highway equipment, reducing emissions and creating sustainable, high-performance systems for OEMs and end users.”

OPS Controls delivers turnkey electrical systems engineering, from concept to production. Its expertise spans wire harness manufacturing, wireless remote controls and advanced CANbus integration for machines and vehicles. The company delivers fully customized solutions backed by more than 20 years of experience, with a dedicated R&D team that acts as an extension of customers' engineering departments across a wide range of industries.

“OPS Controls brings deep expertise in engineering electrical systems for the most rugged mobile machinery, and we are excited to welcome them to our Battery Technology Partner program,” said David Frank, senior vice president and president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton.“Their ability to integrate our scalable battery systems with their custom control panels and CANbus solutions will be vital in helping OEMs deploy complete electrification packages that reduce total operating costs and meet environmental goals. Ultimately, end users will gain quieter, cleaner and more efficient machines with significantly reduced maintenance and downtime.”

Leveraging advanced lithium-ion technology, Vanguard battery products are assembled in the United States and supported by the global Briggs & Stratton® service network. An extended eight-year* commercial limited warranty on all battery packs underscores Vanguard's dedication to delivering reliable, high-performance power solutions.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. Learn more at.

About OPS Controls

OPS Controls is a leading provider of innovative control systems for on- and off-road equipment. Since 2003, we've specialized in electrical systems engineering, wire harness manufacturing, and wireless remote solutions. Our mission is to help OEMs grow through smarter, more efficient technology.

