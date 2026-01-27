Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi Remains Under Control Of Ukrainian Defense Forces Military

Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi Remains Under Control Of Ukrainian Defense Forces Military


2026-01-27 08:04:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Joint Forces stated this on Telegram.

"Not only is Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi not under the control of the invaders, it is not even near the direct line of contact," the military stated.

The Joint Forces added that they continue to be surprised by the ability of Russian generals not only to exaggerate their achievements but even to invent them from scratch. The military reminded that, under international humanitarian law, prisoners in Ukraine can receive qualified medical care, including from narcologists.

Read also: Russian drones hit energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces in Kupiansk eliminated two Russian servicemen and captured two more.

Photo: AFU General Staff

MENAFN27012026000193011044ID1110656261



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search