Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi Remains Under Control Of Ukrainian Defense Forces Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Joint Forces stated this on Telegram.

"Not only is Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi not under the control of the invaders, it is not even near the direct line of contact," the military stated.

The Joint Forces added that they continue to be surprised by the ability of Russian generals not only to exaggerate their achievements but even to invent them from scratch. The military reminded that, under international humanitarian law, prisoners in Ukraine can receive qualified medical care, including from narcologists.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces in Kupiansk eliminated two Russian servicemen and captured two more.

Photo: AFU General Staff