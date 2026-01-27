Terra Clean Energy Corp. Applauds Utah's Mission Critical Policy Framework For Critical Minerals Announced By Governor Cox

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver B.C., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”)welcomes the recent announcement by Governor Cox of Utah unveiling“Mission Critical” a mine-to-market state strategy for critical minerals, built with clarity, speed, and responsibility. The state plans to approve five mining projects in 2026 and to bring a national lab to Utah by 2031 making Utah the No. 1 destination for critical mineral extraction and processing in the United States.

In late 2025, uranium was added to the U.S. Government's list of critical minerals deeming it vital to the U.S. economy. Being on the critical minerals list can influence federal as well as state policy in several ways including:

Fast track permitting

Domestic mining and processing incentives

Prioritization in national security and supply chain strategies

Potential eligibility for funding and government grants

In addition to capturing 25% of the critical mineral market share,“Mission Critical” seeks to cut permitting timelines by 50% and to ensure that 50% of minerals extracted in Utah are processed in Utah. “I'm working on significantly lowering the time frame that it takes for permitting, in both the mining area and processing of critical minerals” Cox said“While still keeping people safe. We can do both of those things.”

With past producing uranium mines in the U.S., Terra will no doubt benefit from the sweeping new legislation as it develops its portfolio of U.S. uranium assets” said Greg Cameron CEO. “I strongly believe that 2026 will be the year of uranium and with uranium assets in Utah and additional uranium claims being staked, Terra will have a significant portfolio of U.S. Uranium assets, with a particular focus on Utah to complement its Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.”

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as past producing uranium mines in Utah, United States and uranium exploration properties in Wyoming, United States.

*The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.

