Speaker Alleges 'Breach Of Convention' By Kerala Lok Bhavan

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram Jan 27 (IANS) Kerala Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over what he described as improper conduct by the office of Governor Rajendra Arlekar, triggering a fresh flashpoint in the long-running standoff between Lok Bhavan and the elected government.

Speaking to the media, Shamseer disclosed that he had received a letter from the Governor's office marked "highly confidential", prompting him to personally oversee its opening - a departure from routine practice.

"It was surprising to find that the contents of the letter had already appeared in media reports even before it reached me," the Speaker said.

According to Shamseer, the letter sought the video footage of a statement made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the Governor had concluded his policy address and left the House.

"What is troubling is that the Speaker received only a 'copy' of a communication that appears to have been first shared with the media. I am not attributing this to the Governor personally, but to his office. Since this is only a copy, I will not be responding to it," he said.

The Speaker's remarks come close on the heels of a controversy surrounding changes made to the Governor's policy address delivered to the Assembly on January 20.

Chief Minister Vijayan had publicly flagged deletions and alterations to the Cabinet-approved text.

He pointed out that key portions referring to Kerala's financial stress due to what the state describes as adverse Union government actions, pending state legislation, and the issue of fiscal federalism had either been omitted or modified.

He underlined that Article 176 of the Constitution mandates the Governor to present the government's policy statement at the first session of the year and that established legislative rulings recognise the Cabinet-approved address as authoritative.

Backing the Chief Minister, Speaker Shamseer had earlier ruled that any deviation from the Cabinet-approved text violated legislative convention and that the original version would be treated as the official document for the House and the media.

The episode has reignited debate over the constitutional role of Governors, Centre–State relations, and the limits of gubernatorial discretion.

Senior BJP leader and former Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai weighed in, remarking that Governors were being "humiliated" in States such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Political analysts warn that the escalating institutional friction could sharpen further as elections approach, underscoring the fragile balance between ceremonial constitutional offices and the authority of an elected government.