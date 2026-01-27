Feedzai Named A Leader In QKS Group's 2025 SPARK Matrixtm As Financial Institutions Seek Unified, Real-Time Data Foundations For Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global advisory firm recognizes Feedzai for technology excellence and customer impact in financial crime data management

Pune, India, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global advisory firm QKS Group has named Feedzai a Leader in its SPARK MatrixTM: Data Management Platforms for Financial Crime & Compliance (FCC), 2025 underscoring the criticality of AI and data unification for faster, more accurate fraud decisions aligned to an ever-changing regulatory landscape.

The SPARK MatrixTM provides a comprehensive competitive analysis of leading technology vendors in the Data Management for Financial Crime & Compliance market, evaluating them across technology excellence and customer impact. QKS Group describes data management platforms for FCC as the foundational layer for compliance ecosystems, where data from internal and external sources is unified and analyzed for faster, more accurate crime detection and investigations and informed regulatory decision-making. Feedzai received strong ratings in both categories, reflecting its leadership in delivering a modern AI-native financial crime and compliance solution that breaks down data silos and enables financial institutions to offer more frictionless customer service.

Feedzai's AI-native RiskOps platform enables institutions to ingest, process, and unify high-volume transactional data, customer profiles, behavioral signals, and third-party risk intelligence into a centralized, entity-centric data foundation. Designed for real-time, high-throughput environments, it supports streaming-native data processing, advanced orchestration that reduces customer application time drastically, and graph-driven entity resolution for a unified view of customers, transactions, and counterparties across channels and geographies.

By embedding contextual enrichment, link analysis, and network intelligence at the data layer, Feedzai enhances the accuracy and effectiveness of downstream capabilities, including AML monitoring, fraud detection, sanctions screening, and investigations. Built-in explainability, governance, auditability, and privacy-preserving data collaboration further support regulatory requirements while enabling faster detection, more efficient investigations, and confident, risk-informed decision-making.

“Feedzai is redefining the role of data platforms in financial crime and compliance by moving beyond traditional data aggregation toward real-time, entity-centric intelligence foundations,” said Divya Baranawal, Vice President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group.“Its strength in streaming data orchestration, graph-driven contextual enrichment, and privacy-preserving federated intelligence enables financial institutions to build unified, explainable, and regulator-ready FCC ecosystems. By combining high-performance data processing with embedded governance and transparency, Feedzai empowers compliance teams to accelerate detection, improve investigative outcomes, and confidently navigate evolving regulatory expectations across jurisdictions.”

“Financial crime teams don't just need more data. They need the right data, connected and actionable in real time and at the right time,” said Pedro Barata, Chief Product Officer at Feedzai.“The recognition from QKS Group reflects the groundbreaking advances we have made to turn data into a true intelligence layer for compliance, one that helps institutions move faster, reduce friction for customers, and make confident decisions in an increasingly complex risk environment.”

Additional Resources:



For more information about Feedzai SPARK MatrixTM:–Data Management Platform for FCC, 2025

About Feedzai:

Feedzai is the world's first end-to-end financial crime prevention platform, protecting people and payments with AI-native solutions that stop fraud and financial crime. Leading financial institutions trust Feedzai to manage critical risk and compliance processes, safeguarding trillions of dollars of transactions while improving the customer experience and protecting the privacy of everyday users. For more information, users can visit feedzai.

Media Contact

Inkhouse for Feedzai

...

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK MatrixTM evaluation framework, SPARK PlusTM analyst advisory platform, QKS IntelligenceTM for market and competitive tracking, and QKS CommunityTM for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

3rd Floor, Wing 4, Cluster D,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: ...

Content Source:

Connect with us on LinkedIn-

CONTACT: QKS Group Shraddha Roy PR & Media Relations EON Free Zone, Kharadi, Pune, India Email:...