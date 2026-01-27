Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Trends And Investment Opportunities 2026-2030: Revenues To Grow By $7.1 Billion

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The IGBT market research report provides comprehensive insights, including market statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, and trends. It explores the segments of discrete and modular IGBTs across power ratings, with applications spanning EVs, renewables, motor drives, and industrial uses. Asia-Pacific leads the market, followed by regions like Western Europe and North America.



The insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market is experiencing significant growth, with projections estimating an increase from $10.37 billion in 2025 to $11.69 billion in 2026, at a 12.7% CAGR. Looking further, the market is expected to reach $18.8 billion by 2030, driven by increased adoption in AI-driven semiconductor control, high-voltage module use, and integration with EV and renewable systems. Key market trends include the rise of AI-powered switching optimization, smart IGBT monitoring systems, and advanced semiconductor solutions.

A major driver of IGBT market expansion is the surging production of electric vehicles (EVs). IGBTs, essential in converting DC to the high-power AC needed for motor operation, benefit from fast-switching capabilities that enhance EV performance. For instance, the International Energy Agency reported an 8.1 million increase in new electric car registrations in China in 2023, a 35% rise from the previous year, underscoring the growing demand for IGBTs driven by EV production.

Innovation and strategic partnerships are central to growth within the IGBT sector. For example, in July 2023, Nexperia launched the NGW30T60 IGBT, optimized for applications like power inverters and EV charging. Furthermore, in October 2023, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation partnered with Infineon Technologies AG to enhance power semiconductor supply, including IGBTs, for their EV lineup.

The market's landscape is influenced by global trade policies, with shifts in trade relations and tariffs increasing costs for imported components necessary for high-efficiency switching applications. Regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America are adjusting by promoting local assembly and regional sourcing, fostering supply chain resilience and broader power electronics adoption.

Report Scope:



Markets Covered: By Type: Discrete; Modular. By Power Rating: High Power; Medium Power; Low Power. By End-User: EV/HEV; Renewables; UPS; Rail; Motor Drives; Industrial; Commercial.

Subsegments: Discrete: Standard; High and Low Voltage. Modular: IGBT Power Modules; Multi-chip; Integrated Power Modules (IPM).

Companies Mentioned: Key players include Renesas Electronics, Infineon Technologies, Fuji Electric, STMicroelectronics, and Toshiba, among others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries: Covered countries include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the USA, and more.

Time Series: Data spans five years historically and forecasts for ten years. Data: Includes ratios of market size to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Key Attributes