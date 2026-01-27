Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Trends And Investment Opportunities 2026-2030: Revenues To Grow By $7.1 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$11.69 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) market report include:
- Renesas Electronics Corporation Infineon Technologies AG Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. ROHM Co. Ltd. SEMIKRON International GmbH ABB Group Advanced Power Electronics Corporation Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Inc. Applied Power Systems Inc. C&H Technology Inc. Darrah Electric Company Dynex Semiconductor Ltd. Infineon Technologies AG Jameco Electronics Co. Littelfuse Inc. Microsemi Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Corporation NXP Semiconductors N.V. ON Semiconductor Corporation Powerex Inc. Sensitron Semiconductor Co. Silan Microelectronics Co. Ltd. STMicroelectronics N.V. Toshiba Corporation Transphorm Inc. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. WeEn Semiconductors Co. Ltd. Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.
