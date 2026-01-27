Working Group On Azerbaijan-UK Interparliamentary Ties Resumes Activities (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The activities of the working group on Azerbaijan-UK interparliamentary relations have been resumed, head of the group on the Azerbaijani side, MP Fariz Ismayilzade, said at the group's next meeting held in London, Trend reports.

The MP Ismayilzade met with four UK MPs at the meeting. Meanwhile, discussions were held with think tanks, including the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) and the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), research and expert centers.

Ismayilzade noted that this was his second visit to London as the head of the working group.

According to him, its activities were resumed after a long break.

"We achieved this after our chairmanship and certain efforts of our parliament," the MP added.