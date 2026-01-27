Deepika Padukone To Priyanka Chopra: Saree Looks That Set Screens On Fire

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Alia Bhatt Redefine Saree Fashion Through Iconic Film Moments

In Bollywood, fashion has always played a crucial role in shaping cinematic narratives. Among all styles, the saree continues to hold a timeless place, blending tradition with glamour. Over the years, leading actresses have transformed simple drapes into powerful style statements, making sarees synonymous with confidence, beauty, and screen presence romantic melodies to high energy dance numbers and emotional sequences, these actresses proved that a saree can be both elegant and irresistibly captivating.

Alia Bhatt delivered multiple memorable saree moments in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, especially in vibrant pink and green ensembles. Her wardrobe paid tribute to classic Hindi cinema while embracing contemporary styling look reflected cultural richness, confidence, and emotional authenticity, making fashion an integral part of her character's looks.

Priyanka Chopra's golden saree in Dostana remains one of Bollywood's most iconic fashion moments. Her confident body language, effortless charm, and powerful screen presence turned the look into a cultural phenomenon song“Desi Girl” not only became a chartbuster but also established the saree as a symbol of bold femininity and contemporary glamour.

Kriti Sanon's blue saree in Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya highlighted her refined fashion choices and evolving on screen persona. The understated colour palette and elegant drape enhanced her character's emotional depth look reflected maturity, poise, and modern femininity, strengthening her position as a versatile performer.

Rakul Preet Singh brought a modern edge to traditional wear with her pink saree in De De Pyaar De 2. Styled with contemporary sensibilities, the look balanced youthfulness and sophistication confident portrayal and effortless styling proved that sarees can seamlessly adapt to today's cinematic aesthetics.

Deepika Padukone's blue saree in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani became an instant favourite among audiences. The soft drape and minimal styling perfectly complemented her character's emotional journey look reflected simplicity, elegance, and natural beauty, reinforcing her image as one of Bollywood's most graceful performers.