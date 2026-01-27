Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Market Report 2026-2030: Revenues To Reach $9.56 Billion Growing At 9.5% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Mount Technology Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The report provides detailed insights, including industry statistics, regional shares, competitive analysis, and detailed market segments, allowing stakeholders to navigate and thrive within the ever-evolving SMT landscape.



The surface mount technology (SMT) market has experienced robust growth and shows promising expansion prospects. In 2025, it was valued at $6.11 billion and is projected to reach $6.66 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. This historic growth can be attributed to the initial acceptance of compact component technology, the rise in consumer electronics production, increased demand for telecommunication hardware, advancements in PCB fabrication methods, and the adoption of automated manufacturing lines.

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the SMT market and is expected to be the fastest-growing area.

Looking forward, the SMT market is expected to reach $9.56 billion by 2030, with a forecasted CAGR of 9.5%. Key drivers include the expansion of IoT device production, rising demand for electric vehicle electronics, increased aerospace-grade PCB requirements, growing smart manufacturing adoption, and advancements in semiconductor packaging innovations. Major market trends highlight increased automation in SMT assembly, the miniaturization of electronic components, enhanced adoption of high-precision reflow soldering, and expanded use of automated optical inspection.

The ongoing surge in consumer electronics demands is a significant growth catalyst for the SMT market. SMT facilitates the integration of more functionality into compact electronic devices such as smartphones and TVs. For instance, Japan's electronic equipment production was reported at $52.36 billion in May 2023, with consumer electronics reaching $2.17 trillion, showcasing a substantial year-over-year increase. This trend underscores the critical role of consumer electronics in the SMT market expansion.

Leading companies in the sector are focused on advanced technology innovations, exemplified by Yamaha Motor's launch of the YRM20DL surface mounter in February 2023, which enhances productivity through its dual-lane modular system. Industry collaborations further solidify market growth, as demonstrated by ASMPT Limited's partnership with Tata Electronics Private Limited in September 2024 to boost semiconductor assembly capabilities in India.

Prominent players in the SMT market include Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Fuji Corporation, Nordson Corporation, and ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co KG, among others. These companies are continually innovating and expanding their market presence despite challenges such as global trade relations and tariff fluctuations that impact production costs and supply chain dynamics.

One of the emerging trends is the increased domestic manufacturing investments to mitigate tariff pressures, promoting reshoring and innovation in cost-efficient SMT processes. Reports indicate that while tariffs on components and equipment have slowed expansion in some regions, areas with strong local production capabilities have experienced minimal disruptions.

Markets Covered: Equipment segments (Placement, Inspection, Coating, Solder), Key components (Transistors, Diodes), and industry verticals (Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics).

Companies Mentioned: Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, among others, highlighting market penetration and innovation. Geographic Coverage: Including major regions and countries such as the USA, China, India, and the UK.

