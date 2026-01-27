Gujarat: ATS Arrested Man Digital Evidence Points To Terror Conspiracy (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Jan 27 (IANS) The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday said it has uncovered extensive evidence of an alleged terror conspiracy following the arrest of a 22-year-old man from Navsari district, with officials pointing to online radicalisation, possession of weapons and plans for targeted killings as part of a broader extremist agenda.

The accused, identified as Faizan Shaikh, is a native of Dundawala village in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. He had been residing in the Zarakwad area of Navsari for the past four years and was working as a tailor.

He was apprehended in a joint operation by the ATS and Navsari police after specific intelligence was received by the agency regarding preparations for violent acts.

According to the ATS, confidential inputs suggested that the accused had conspired to attack and kill selected individuals to spread terror and was also involved in activities aimed at promoting jihad and separatist ideology.

Senior officials authorised a technical analysis and field inquiry, during which investigators identified a suspicious Instagram account allegedly operated by the accused.

Surveillance teams subsequently confirmed his presence, leading to a coordinated raid and his arrest.

An ATS official said digital examination of the accused's mobile phone revealed a large volume of extremist material supporting banned terrorist organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al Qaeda.

Photographs of several persons with markings were also found, which the ATS believes were indicative of potential targets.

Officials also recovered 29 pages of printed literature containing text in Arabic and Urdu, which, according to the ATS, was aimed at indoctrination and misleading youth into extremist ideology.

During the operation, officers seized a pistol and six live cartridges from the accused's possession.

The ATS said the accused disclosed that he had purchased the firearm and ammunition around six months ago from an unknown person in Uttar Pradesh.

DySP Harsh Upadhyay said the probe is now focused on identifying targets and associates.“Currently, we are identifying the targeted individuals by him. The technical analysis will take two-three days to complete,” Upadhyay told IANS.

“We are also identifying his accomplices, including Mohammed Abu Bakar, through technical analysis. We are likely to coordinate with Uttar Pradesh Police for further coordination,” he added.

Officials said the accused had been in contact for several months with "Mohammed Abu Bakar" through messaging platforms and social media, exchanging extremist videos, propaganda material and audio messages.

The role of Abu Bakar and others potentially linked to the alleged conspiracy is under investigation.

The accused has been produced before a court, which granted the ATS a 12-day remand.

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, while further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the suspected network.