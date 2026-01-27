Exports From Ukraine Fell By 3% In 2025, To USD 40.5B

This was announced by Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksii Sobolev during his speech at the ExportCreditForum, according to Ukrinform.

"Last year was difficult. Despite overall economic growth of more than 2%, our exports fell by 3% to USD 40.5 billion. Unfortunately, this is very far from the figures for 2021. First of all, these figures were affected by logistical constraints, restrictions caused by the war, including the shutdown of enterprises that are now closer to the front line," the minister said.

He stressed that Ukrainian producers face the task of more actively promoting their products in foreign markets, financial institutions must offer financing and export insurance instruments, and the state must provide exporters with the necessary assistance and open access to markets.

At the same time, the main priority should be to increase exports and processed goods and products with high added value.

"Everyone remembers the images of spilled grain at the Polish border or the images of port infrastructure destroyed by the Russians. This is also a signal that we must learn to export more value in smaller volumes, because restrictions exist and will continue to exist. We need to export furniture instead of round timber, metal products and engineering products instead of scrap metal, and oil, meal, and other processed goods instead of soybeans and rapeseed," Sobolev emphasized.

To develop Ukraine's export capabilities, the government has expanded the powers of the Export Credit Agency. Thanks to this, last year the ECA managed to support exports worth UAH 40.4 billion, approximately 40% more than in 2024. But this, according to the minister, is not enough. Work on the development and support by the state of instruments available through the Export Credit Agency (ECA) continues.

"We want the ECA to be a transparent, understandable, and effective institution with simple, accessible products, so that Ukrainian exporters feel the same level of support that companies in other more developed countries have had for decades. There is a lot of work ahead in terms of financing instruments, risk insurance, and coordination with the National Bank and international financial institutions," Sobolev added.

As reported, Ukraine continues to work on expanding the geography of exports of domestic products, in particular, three new export markets have been opened for domestic producers to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

