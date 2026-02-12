Heraskevych: IOC Disqualifies Me While Ignoring Russian Flags

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He spoke at a press conference in Milan, reports Ukrinform.

“In the rules, it says that the competition arena is the place where you start and finish. I didn't even get there physically. I was punished and disqualified before I even entered the competition arena. I was disqualified for my behavior on the competition arena, where I wasn't. I didn't even have the chance to compete and break any rules,” Heraskevych said.

He noted that he still does not understand why he was disqualified, especially since there are athletes at the Olympics who, in one way or another,“express emotions.”

Specifically, according to Heraskevych, this includes an American figure skater, Canadian figure skaters, and a skeleton athlete from Israel.

The Ukrainian athlete also pointed out that there are many Russian flags at the Olympics – in the stands and even on some athletes.

“Snowboarder Fischnaller received no sanctions or warnings for displaying a Russian flag at the Olympics. If athletes with Russian flags face no penalties, why was I penalized?” the Ukrainian athlete remarked.

Zelensky on Heraskevych: Having courage is worth more than any medal

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified before his first run at the 2026 Olympic Games. He had planned to start the first run in the“Helmet of Memory”, but the race proceeded without him.

The IOC explained Heraskevych's disqualification as“noncompliance with the rules.”

The world has condemned the disqualification of the Ukrainian athlete at the 2026 Olympics.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Heraskevych the Order of Freedom.