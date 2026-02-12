Shura Council Affirms Qatar's Commitment To Being Active Partner With European Side On Regional, International Issues

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Strasbourg, France: The Shura Council affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to being an active partner with the European side on regional and international issues, noting that its regional and international efforts and endeavors reflect its vision based on partnership and cooperation with the international community in general.

The Council also highlighted the State of Qatar's interest in and adherence to the principles of international peace and security, and to the values ​​of justice, equality, and respect for human rights.

This came during the Sixth Qatari-European Parliamentary Meeting held on Thursday by the Shura Council and the European Parliament, co-chaired by the Member of the Council and Chairman of the Committee on Internal and Foreign Affairs, HE Yousef bin Ali Al Khater and the Chair of the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with the Arabian Peninsula, HE Reinhold Lopatka.

In his opening remarks at the meeting hosted by the European Parliament at its headquarters in Strasbourg, France, HE Yousef bin Ali Al Khater commended the shared interests between the two sides and their fruitful efforts in continuing to hold meetings and discussions, which strengthen these interests.

He noted that this meeting is a continuation of five previous meetings that have established the foundations for constructive parliamentary dialogue between the Shura Council and the European Parliament, and have contributed to enhancing understanding and cooperation in various fields.

He also expressed his hope that the sixth meeting would mark a new milestone in Qatari-European parliamentary cooperation, serving the interests of the peoples of both sides and promoting global peace and stability.

In his address, His Excellency also discussed the remarkable growth and development of economic relations between Qatar and the European Union (EU), noting that the EU is projected to become Qatar's second-largest trading partner by 2025.

He pointed out that the two sides launched negotiations at the end of last year on a strategic partnership agreement to enhance trade and investment cooperation.

He also addressed Qatar's commitment to the principles of international peace and security, and to the values ​​of justice, equality, and respect for human rights, emphasising that these are deeply rooted principles and values ​​in Qatari culture and a constitutional obligation.

In this regard, he reviewed Qatar's pivotal role in mediation and conflict resolution around the world, which contributes to strengthening international peace and security.

In his speech, HE Al Khater also highlighted Qatar's humanitarian and relief contributions, noting that by 2025, it had become one of the top five donor countries of humanitarian aid globally.

HE Yousef Al Khater stressed that Qatar considers social justice and the empowerment of women and girls to be fundamental pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030, a key objective of the Sustainable Development Goals, and a fundamental right of citizenship enshrined in the country's permanent constitution.

He added that the State of Qatar has given priority, within its development programs, to initiatives aimed at promoting the economic and social empowerment of women, and has also taken on the task of strengthening and protecting the family, which provides the appropriate conditions for women's participation in public work.

The sixth Qatari-European parliamentary meeting has reviewed legislative co-operation and broader strategic ties between Qatar and the European Union, with discussions also focusing heavily on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

During the meeting, members examined parliamentary relations, joint co-operation and the exchange of legislative expertise, as well as ways to strengthen channels of communication between the two sides. Talks also covered the strategic partnership between Qatar and the EU and prospects for expanding co-operation across various sectors in line with shared interests.

Qatar's Shura Council delegation raised the issue of exempting Qatari citizens from Schengen visa requirements and facilitating their entry into EU member states, describing the move as reflective of the depth of friendship and strategic partnership between the two sides.

Participants underscored the importance of advancing parliamentary dialogue to address pressing global challenges, including climate change, energy security and counter-terrorism, alongside promoting humanitarian values. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Prominent among them was the Israeli occupation genocide in Gaza, described by the Qatari side as a prolonged war that has resulted in widespread destruction and humanitarian catastrophe. The Shura Council delegation stressed the need to protect civilians and infrastructure in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, halt violations of the ceasefire and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. It reiterated that a two-state solution, in line with relevant international resolutions, remains the only viable path to peace.

In this context, the delegation proposed the establishment of a joint parliamentary committee to monitor the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

As part of its visit to the European Parliament, the delegation held talks with the Chair of the European Parliament's Delegation for relations with the Arabian Peninsula, HE Reinhold Lopatka, where both sides reviewed existing co-operation and explored ways to enhance it.

The delegation also met the Chair of the European Parliament's Delegation for relations with Palestine, HE Lynn Boylan, Discussions focused on the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza and rising settler violence in the West Bank.

The Shura Council delegation commended the Delegation for relations with Palestine for its efforts in mobilizing political and humanitarian support for the Palestinian people and for closely following developments in Gaza.

Talks additionally highlighted Qatar's role in the Gaza file as both a mediator and a major donor of humanitarian and relief assistance.