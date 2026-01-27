MEXC Ventures Supports TRIV's 10Th Anniversary & Awarding Night As Strategic Partner

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures, the investment division of the MEXC global crypto exchange, supported TRIV's 10th Anniversary & Awarding Night as a strategic partner. TRIV is one of Indonesia's most established and prominent cryptocurrency exchanges. The celebration, held on January 17, 2026, at Top Golf Jakarta, brought together approximately 1,000 attendees, including industry leaders, creators, and Web3 enthusiasts.

The celebration comprised three key elements: the TRIV and MEXC Ventures co-branded awards ceremony, a drone show, and activities marking TRIV's 10th anniversary, complemented by live performances from prominent Indonesian artists Vierratale, Dipha Barus, The Krankers, and Virza.





As a strategic partner, MEXC Ventures presented co-branded awards alongside TRIV throughout the evening. Kristina Xu, VP of MEXC Ventures, addressed attendees and emphasized the significance of the partnership. "TRIV's 10-year history, regulatory foundation, and user trust demonstrate that longevity matters more than hype," Xu stated. "Indonesia is one of the fastest-growing crypto markets globally, and our partnership with TRIV reflects our commitment to supporting pioneering local projects and accelerating adoption across Southeast Asia."

MEXC Ventures currently invests in multiple types of projects, including innovative platforms, infrastructure, and regional exchanges, with a portfolio that includes Ethena, TRIV, TON, and more. MEXC Ventures also established the 300 Ecosystem Fund to support the health and long-term growth of the ecosystem. Indonesia is one of the fastest-growing and most actively adopted crypto markets globally, with over 14 million crypto investors as of 2025, offering significant opportunities for leading local platforms. In August 2025, MEXC Ventures announced a strategic investment in TRIV.

In addition, MEXC Ventures is committed to further empowering partners and Indonesian users through technological innovation and AI-driven tools. Through the strategic partnership with TRIV, MEXC's AI technologies combined with TRIV's local expertise provide Indonesian users with a more secure and efficient trading experience.

Looking ahead, MEXC Ventures will continue to support and empower the development of the crypto ecosystem in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia through investments and innovation.

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through investments in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, M&A and incubation. Upholding the principle of“Empowering Growth Through Synergy,” MEXC Ventures is committed to supporting innovative ideas and active builders in crypto. As an investor and supporter of TON and Aptos, MEXC Ventures looks forward to being at the forefront of TON and Aptos innovations and actively partnering with builders to drive the ecosystem forward.

