Russian Army Hits Gas Pipeline In Mykolaiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Mykolaiv branch of Gazmerezhi on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Russia attacked civilian infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region. As a result of the shelling, one of the region's gas pipelines was damaged. Consumers in Trykhaty were temporarily left without a gas supply,” the report said.

It is noted that crews are ready to begin emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows.

Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with drones at night, directing the main strike at energy infrastructure.

Russian troops hit Sloviansk with guided aerial bombs, two people killed and one wounded

As reported, during the night, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed 131/136 UAVs and various types of decoy drones, targeting energy infrastructure. As a result of the attack and the fall of debris from the downed UAVs, one private house was destroyed, and two more were damaged.

A 59-year-old woman was injured. The victim is in serious condition.

Photo: t.me/mk_grmu