Sunil Rangwani Leads Digipos To Dh20 Billion Milestone And Expansion

As the UAE continues to advance its national digital transformation agenda, Digipos has positioned itself as a dependable partner for merchants seeking payment solutions that combine reliability, scalability, and operational continuity

Published: Tue 27 Jan 2026, 11:31 AM

Partner Content



Share:













Follow on Google



Follow on WhatsApp Follow on Telegram

When Digipos was founded in 2016, the UAE's digital payments landscape was expanding rapidly, yet many merchants continued to face fragmented systems, limited scalability, and inconsistent reliability at the point of transaction. Digipos was established to address this gap, with a clear focus on building robust, scalable digital payment infrastructure designed for high-volume, always-on business environments.

That market-driven approach has translated into sustained adoption and long-term growth. Digipos has now crossed Dh20 billion ($5.45 billion) in cumulative transaction value, marking a significant milestone in its evolution from a focused payments solution into a trusted digital payments infrastructure partner within the UAE's rapidly advancing digital economy.

The company's momentum has strengthened in recent years. In 2025 alone, Digipos processed Dh5 billion ($1.36 billion) in transactions, reflecting strong merchant confidence and consistent platform performance. Today, Digipos supports more than 15,000 Point of Sale (POS) terminals across the UAE, enabling businesses of all sizes to operate reliably in an increasingly cashless environment.

As the UAE continues to advance its national digital transformation agenda, Digipos has positioned itself as a dependable partner for merchants seeking payment solutions that combine reliability, scalability, and operational continuity.

Sunil Rangwani, CEO & Founder of Digipos, said the milestone reflects people, discipline, and execution rather than short-term acceleration.

“I am profoundly delighted by this milestone. Expanding to over 15,000 terminals across the UAE is a defining moment for us,” said Rangwani.

“Reflecting on this journey, I am reminded that success is not a destination reached alone, it is an ongoing pursuit that belongs to the collective efforts of our entire team. The year 2025 has been exceptionally rewarding, filled with meaningful progress we have achieved together.”

Rangwani also acknowledged the leadership of Mirza Hussain, Co-Founder and Business Director, crediting his strategic execution and operational focus as instrumental in strengthening Digipos' platform reliability, partner relationships, and ability to scale consistently within a competitive fintech landscape.

Strategic Expansion: Extending the Digipos Operating Model

With Digipos entering a new phase of maturity, Rangwani has applied the same principles of governance, scalability, and execution discipline beyond payments. In 2025, five new ventures were launched across the UAE and India, reflecting a structured multi-sector expansion strategy rather than opportunistic diversification.

The expansion is guided by what Rangwani describes as the Digipos operating standard; a focus on regulatory readiness, institutional-grade operations, and long-term value creation.

Current Investment and Leadership Focus

Rangwani's active leadership and investment portfolio spans the following sectors:



Digital Infrastructure Henox IT and Datacenters LLC (Dubai) and Henox IT and Datacenters Pvt Ltd (India), focused on scalable data centre and digital infrastructure platforms supporting enterprise and hyperscale demand.

Real Estate La Opulence Real Estate LLC (Dubai), concentrating on premium and strategically positioned real estate development aligned with long-term urban and investment growth. Financial Services Henox Insurance Broker Services Pvt Ltd and Henox Capital and Finserv Pvt Ltd, addressing insurance, risk management, and financial services needs within evolving regulatory environments.

Across these ventures, Rangwani serves in founder-level and board leadership roles, guiding strategic direction, commercial execution, and governance frameworks.

“Each venture is being built with the scale, structure, and discipline required to compete at an institutional level,” Rangwani added.“The objective is to create durable, category defining businesses that deliver long-term value across infrastructure, finance, and real assets.”

About the Founder

Sunil Rangwani is a serial entrepreneur and business leader with experience building and scaling businesses across fintech, digital infrastructure, real estate, and financial services. His leadership philosophy emphasises operational resilience, governance discipline, and long-term value creation, supported by partnerships and execution-led growth strategies.

About Digipos

Digipos is a UAE-based digital payments company focused on building reliable, scalable payment infrastructure for merchants operating in high-volume, always-on environments. The platform is designed to support transaction continuity, operational efficiency, and seamless integration across diverse business models, contributing to the broader evolution of digital commerce in the region.

**Payment network logos are used for illustrative purposes only. All trademarks belong to their respective owners and do not imply endorsement or partnership.