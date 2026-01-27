Indian Community Celebrates 77Th Republic Day With Patriotic Fervour

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 77th Republic Day of India was celebrated yesterday at the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) in Qatar with traditional colours, enthusiasm and a strong sense of national pride, in the presence of members of the Indian community and distinguished guests.

The ceremony began with the unfurling of the Indian national flag by the Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul, followed by the singing of the Indian national anthem. On the occasion, the Ambassador delivered his remarks and read out the address of the President of the Republic of India H E Droupadi Murmu.

Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul unfurling the Indian national flag.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances presented by students and members of the Indian community, reflecting India's rich cultural heritage. A solemn floral tribute was also paid by the Ambassador to Mahatma Gandhi, honouring his enduring ideals of truth and non-violence.

In his address, Ambassador highlighted the strength and depth of India–Qatar relations, describing 2025 as a landmark year in bilateral ties. He noted that the year witnessed the second state visit of the Amir

H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to India, which resulted in the elevation of bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

Ambassador emphasised that cooperation between India and Qatar continues to grow across diverse sectors, including trade, investment, energy, culture and people-to-people ties.

He reaffirmed the Indian Embassy's commitment to serving the Indian community in Qatar and extended warm greetings to all members of the community on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

Speaking at the event, President of the Indian Cultural Centre, A P Manikantan, expressed pride in the Indian community's role in upholding the constitutional values of unity in diversity, discipline, service and mutual respect, while contributing positively to the progress and prosperity of Qatar.

He emphasised that the Indian community remains deeply rooted in India's cultural, moral and democratic traditions, and called upon everyone to reaffirm their commitment to the ideals of the Constitution. He urged the community to honour the sacrifices of national leaders by living with integrity, harmony and responsibility, and by serving the motherland in thought, word and action.