Shell Eco-Marathon Qatar 2026 Concludes

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The second edition of Shell Eco-marathon Qatar has concluded with resounding success at Lusail International Circuit. The event brought together student teams to showcase their innovative, energy-efficient vehicles.

The competition was fierce, with teams demonstrating exceptional creativity, engineering skills and teamwork. After several days of intense competition, the winners were announced during a grand awards ceremony.

Results at Shell Eco-marathon Qatar 2026 highlighted both the scale and diversity of the competition, with student teams competing across Prototype and Urban Concept categories and multiple energy pathways, including battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell and internal combustion.

A major highlight of the awards ceremony was the announcement of four winning teams to advance to the 2027 Shell Eco-marathon Global Championship.

Dr. Alkindi Aljawabra, Director of Qatar Auto Museum, said: "Shell Eco-marathon is a testament to how design thinking can solve our most pressing global challenges. While we celebrate the technical achievements on the track today, we are equally impressed by the creative spirit these students have shown.

Through the Qatar Auto Museum, we are proud to champion a generation that views the vehicle not just as a tool for transport, but as a canvas for sustainable innovation. These students and engineers are crafting the next chapter of our global mobility heritage, proving that the future is as much about human imagination as it is about energy efficiency."

Rob Maxwell, Managing Director of Shell Companies Qatar, shared his thoughts on the event's success: "Shell Eco-marathon Qatar 2026 has been an incredible showcase of ingenuity and determination.

The creativity and technical excellence demonstrated by these student teams reflect the bright future of sustainable mobility. I applaud every participant for their commitment to innovation and thank our partners for helping us bring this vision to life. Together, we are driving progress towards a smarter energy future."

Shell Eco-marathon Qatar not only highlighted the technical prowess of the student teams but also emphasised the importance of sustainability and innovation in addressing future energy challenges.

The event featured workshops, networking opportunities and technical inspections, providing a comprehensive learning experience for all participants