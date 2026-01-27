403
U.S. Border Patrol Commander Stripped of His Role
(MENAFN) Gregory Bovino has been stripped of his "commander at large" position within the US Border Patrol, media disclosed on Monday.
According to a Homeland Security official and two additional sources familiar with the personnel shift, the American publication reported that Bovino is being reassigned to his previous post in El Centro, California, where retirement is anticipated in the near future.
The sudden personnel change represents the most significant signal yet that the Trump administration is retreating from its aggressive enforcement strategy following Saturday's fatal incident involving Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse and US citizen from Minneapolis, Minnesota, who was killed by a Border Patrol agent operating under Bovino's command, the publication stated.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her senior advisor Corey Lewandowski—both key supporters of Bovino within the department—now face potential termination themselves, according to the report.
In related developments earlier Monday, US President Donald Trump announced he is deploying border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota as tensions surge following two deadly shootings this month in Minneapolis involving immigration enforcement personnel.
The White House confirmed Homan will directly oversee Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field operations in Minnesota "to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens."
Trump separately revealed that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sought collaboration on criminal enforcement matters, noting they "seemed to be on a similar wavelength" during a "very good" phone conversation.
The president additionally disclosed a phone discussion with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, whom Homan is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.
