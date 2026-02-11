403
US May Deploy Second Aircraft Carrier to Middle East—Trump
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is contemplating deploying a second aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, increasing pressure on Tehran as diplomatic discussions continue.
"We have an armada that is heading there and another one might be going," Trump told a news outlet, confirming that he is "thinking" about the additional deployment.
A US official confirmed that internal deliberations are underway regarding a second strike group, which would operate alongside the USS Abraham Lincoln currently stationed in the region.
Trump framed the situation as a stark choice for Iran: "Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time," referring to US airstrikes last June on three major Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.
The president said he expects a second round of talks with Iranian officials next week and claimed Tehran is now taking negotiations more seriously. He suggested that his demonstrated willingness to use force has altered the diplomatic dynamic, noting: "Last time they didn't believe I would do it," and that Iranian leaders had previously "overplayed their hand."
Trump described a potential nuclear agreement with Iran as a "no-brainer" and expressed optimism about limiting its ballistic missile program. "We can make a great deal with Iran," he said.
Regarding the upcoming White House visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, Trump downplayed potential disagreements, saying Netanyahu "also wants a deal. He wants a good deal."
The US and Iran are preparing for follow-up nuclear negotiations after an initial round in Oman on Friday, which came after a nearly eight-month pause. Tensions remain high, driven by a US military buildup in the Persian Gulf and repeated threats of force from Trump.
