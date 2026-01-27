Qatar Press Centre Launches Art Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Press Centre has launched an art exhibition“Caricature: Vision, Message, and Art” by cartoonist Saad Abdulwahab Al-Mohannadi, which will run until February 1.

The opening ceremony was attended by a distinguished group of cultural and media figures, including H E Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Ubaidan, Member of the Shura Council and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Jasra Cultural and Social Club, along with Youssef Al-Qassifi, President of the Lebanese Press Syndicate; Majed Al-Jabbara, Managing Editor of Al-Raya newspaper; Hassan Al-Mohammadi, Managing Editor of Al-Arab newspaper; and Abdulaziz Al-Kubaissi, Deputy Director of the Qatar Photography Centre.

The event was also attended by a number of journalists, media professionals, and caricature art enthusiasts, in a scene reflecting the growing interest in this art form as a shared space that brings together creativity and critical thinking.

This cultural event underscores the status of caricature as a powerful visual medium of expression, capable of engaging with reality, condensing meaning, and serving as a bridge between art and journalistic messaging in a creative format that resonates with the public.

Artist Saad Al-Mohannadi welcomed the attendees, expressing his appreciation for the Qatar Press Centre's initiative in organising the exhibition and providing a platform that opens the door to dialogue between the artist and the audience.

He emphasised that caricature is not merely a satirical drawing, but a comprehensive media language with its own ability to raise public issues and distil meanings through the simplest of lines. He noted that this art form works as much on ideas as it does on imagery, employing contrast and brevity as tools for impact.

Al-Mohannadi explained that the exhibition aligns with the Centre's approach to highlighting Qatari creative experiences within the journalistic field and shedding light on non-traditional tools of expression in the media landscape.

He reviewed the works on display, which represent different stages of his artistic journey and carry multiple symbols and messages. According to him, caricature relies on“intelligent brevity,” allowing the image to function simultaneously as a tool of critique and awareness, engaging audiences in a direct and impactful manner.

He pointed out that the core idea of the exhibition is to present a selection of prominent caricatures that, in earlier stages, sparked positive debate and wide interaction among supporters and critics alike, due to their bold treatment of social and media issues open to discussion.

The exhibition also includes a number of new works being displayed and published for the first time, offering visitors an opportunity to follow the evolution of the artist's vision, as he brings together old and new pieces in a visual dialogue that reflects changing realities and shifting questions.

