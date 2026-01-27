403
Georgia Races to Position Itself as "Multifunctional Regional Hub"
(MENAFN) Georgia's government is racing to transform the nation into a critical transit corridor as international commerce patterns undergo dramatic realignment.
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze revealed initiatives to create shared customs facilities with Azerbaijan and Armenia, positioning his country to capture surging cross-border freight volumes.
"The world is currently reassessing trade routes, and Georgia is emerging as a regional hub for stability and logistics," Kobakhidze said, according to local media reports.
The Georgian leader outlined "large-scale infrastructure projects" designed to cement this strategic pivot, citing the East-West Highway, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the development of dry ports as cornerstone investments.
Kobakhidze specifically spotlighted the Anaklia deep-water port on the Black Sea, a facility projected to dramatically expand the country's cargo-handling capabilities.
The premier disclosed that preparations for the joint customs checkpoints with Baku and Yerevan are "actively underway" with support from the Asian Development Bank.
He underscored that Georgia currently serves as the sole maritime gateway to the Black Sea for seven landlocked nations, including Azerbaijan, Armenia and five Central Asian states—a geographic advantage the government aims to monetize through enhanced infrastructure and streamlined border procedures.
The announcement comes as global supply chains face unprecedented disruption, creating opportunities for nations positioned along alternative trade corridors.
