Stablecoin Report: $35 Trillion On-Chain, But Real-World Payments Just $400B

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) A new report co-authored by McKinsey & Company and Artemis Analytics offers a stark reassessment of the real-world adoption of stablecoins, the class of crypto assets often touted as the future of global payments.

While stablecoins processed more than $35 trillion in on-chain transactions last year, only an estimated $390–$400 billion of that activity represented genuine economic payments, such as remittances, payroll, business settlements, or consumer purchases. This places stablecoin payments at less than 0.02 percent of the global payments market, which exceeds $2 quadrillion annually in total flows.

Massive On-Chain Volume, Minimal Payment Use

The report underscores a significant divergence between headline on-chain transaction totals and activity tied to actual payments. Although on-chain transfers of stablecoins are enormous, dwarfing the throughput of legacy networks like Visa or Mastercard, the vast majority of this volume does not represent day-to-day economic transfers. Instead, it consists of crypto trading activity, internal exchange liquidity movements, smart contract operations in decentralized finance (DeFi), and automated protocol functions, none of which directly reflect traditional payments use cases.

After adjusting for such technical and non-payment activities, the analysis finds that only about 1 percent of total on-chain stablecoin volume aligns with real-world payments, yielding a rough estimate of $390 billion annually. Within these“real” payments, business-to-business (B2B) transactions dominate, making up a substantial share of the total, with remittances and merchant payments comprising smaller portions.

Growth Trends and Supply Expansion

Despite modest adoption in absolute terms, the report notes meaningful growth in genuine payment activity. Real-world stablecoin payments have roughly doubled over the past year, underscoring expanding use cases beyond pure trading operations. At the same time, the circulating supply of stablecoins has grown sharply over the past half decade, increasing from less than $30 billion in 2020 to well over $300 billion today, reflecting broader market development and institutional interest.

This supply expansion has been driven primarily by US dollar-pegged tokens such as Tether (USDT) and Circle's USDC, which together constitute the lion's share of stablecoin value in circulation. USDT alone accounts for roughly two-thirds of the market's total supply and plays a central role in both trading and payment flows.

Regulatory and Illicit Use Challenges

The report acknowledges that the stablecoin ecosystem continues to grapple with regulatory scrutiny and illicit use concerns. Industry critics highlight that stablecoins have figured prominently in various cybercrime and fraud schemes, drawing regulatory attention from authorities aimed at strengthening compliance, transparency, and reserve requirements.

Regulatory frameworks under development in major jurisdictions, such as the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regime and evolving guidelines in the United States and Asia, aim to bring clearer rules for stablecoin issuance, auditing, and consumer protections. However, the pace and scope of such regulation remain uneven, contributing to uncertainty for broader adoption.

Stablecoin Potential and Future Outlook

Despite its current niche status, the report underscores stablecoins' potential as a modern payments infrastructure, especially for cross-border transfers, corporate treasury operations, and programmable payments that traditional rails struggle to deliver efficiently. McKinsey's broader payments research suggests that tokenized cash networks could one day transform liquidity settlement and automate compliance functions, delivering speed and cost benefits over conventional systems.

Yet, the magnitude of current real-world adoption remains limited relative to legacy payment giants like Visa, which handle trillions of dollars in consumer and business payments annually. Stablecoins would need significant scaling, regulatory clarity, and ecosystem integration to materialize the long-promised vision of mainstream global payments.

Conclusion

The McKinsey and Artemis Analytics findings offer a sobering calibration of stablecoins' real-world adoption. With only a fraction of total on-chain volume tied to genuine economic payments, the narrative of stablecoins as an imminent disruptor to global payments infrastructure requires reevaluation. However, persistent growth trends and evolving regulatory frameworks indicate that stablecoins may still play an important, if incremental, role in the future of digital finance.