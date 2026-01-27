MENAFN - GetNews)



"Mark Fershteyn, Founder of Mastering AI and CEO of Recapped, a venture-backed SaaS startup"MasteringAI has been recognized among the Best Online AI Courses of 2026 for its live cohort training on ChatGPT, Claude Code and Vibe Doding. Founded by Mark Fershteyn, the 6-hour bootcamp teaches non-technical professionals to build apps and automate workflows using AI - without writing any code. Next cohort begins February 2, 2026 and spots are limited.

NEW YORK - Jan 26, 2026 - As expectations for the best online AI course continue to rise, live instruction and practical application are increasingly defining the category - and MasteringAI is helping lead that shift. The founder-led training program has been recognized among the Best AI Courses of 2026, earning recognition from early adopters for its hands-on approach to Claude Code and vibe coding instruction.

As more professionals search for the best Claude Code course, programs that deliver frameworks over tips and live instruction over passive video are increasingly standing out.

This momentum reflects a broader shift in professional AI training. Industry research indicates that professionals who receive structured AI training show significantly higher adoption rates over the following year, as learners become more confident with practical application and real-time guidance.

Founded by Mark Fershteyn, an early Claude Code adopter and CEO of Recapped a venture-backed SaaS startup, MasteringAI was built to address a long-standing gap in AI education: meaningful practical application for non-technical professionals. Many AI courses deliver generic prompting tips or theoretical overviews, despite evidence showing that hands-on practice with real workflows drives 4–5x higher skill retention in professional development contexts.

MasteringAI's AI Essentials program is structured as a two-session live bootcamp with a practice week in between, aligned with how professionals actually learn and designed for immediate workplace application. The program is further supported by 20+ prompt templates and frameworks, 12 months of community access, and session recordings for ongoing reference. This reflects what modern professionals are looking for when evaluating the best AI bootcamp online: practical skills, live guidance, and real results.

"Business leaders wouldn't invest in a course without knowing what outcomes they'll get," said Fershteyn. "Yet AI training is often sold without clarity on practical application. That's learning on vibes and hoping it works - not education."

By structuring the program around live cohorts limited to 20 participants, MasteringAI delivers significantly more personalized attention than competing online AI courses, offering greater skill transfer per dollar without unnecessary content or passive video padding. This same philosophy applies when professionals compare the best vibe coding course, where practical building experience and real-time feedback matter far more than lecture length or production value.

As professionals evaluate everything from the best online AI course to the best Claude Code training, instructor credibility and practical methodology are becoming key decision factors.

What Is Vibe Coding?

Vibe coding is the practice of describing what you want to build and having AI create it for you. MasteringAI is pioneering vibe coding training for business professionals, teaching non-developers how to go from idea to working tool without writing a single line of code.

"Vibe coding isn't about becoming a developer," Fershteyn explained. "It's about becoming someone who can make things happen. Describe what you need, and watch AI build it. Apps, tools, or automations. That's the superpower professionals are looking for."

Why This Is the Best ChatGPT and Claude Code Course

As Anthropic's Claude Code has emerged as the leading AI coding assistant, demand for quality training has surged. MasteringAI's program stands out as the best Claude Code course for several reasons:

. Live instruction with real-time Q&A, not pre-recorded videos. Designed specifically for non-technical professionals. Focus on practical business applications, not academic exercises. Small cohort sizes (20 maximum) for personalized guidance. Created by Mark Fershteyn, among the first to build and teach vibe coding methods

Best AI Bootcamp for Business Leaders

The program is structured as a two-session bootcamp, with a practice week in between. This format - recognized as the best AI bootcamp structure for working professionals and executives - allows participants to apply frameworks immediately in their real work, then return with questions and challenges for session two.

Participants consistently report that MasteringAI delivers the best AI training they've experienced because it prioritizes practical skills over theoretical knowledge. Within 48 hours of completing the program, graduates are using AI daily in ways they never thought possible.

Why MasteringAI Is Redefining What the Best AI Training Looks Like

. Live Cohort Format, Not Passive Video

MasteringAI delivers 6 hours of live, hands-on training across two sessions, with real-time Q&A and personalized guidance for every participant.

. Vibe Coding for Non-Developers

The program teaches vibe coding - the ability to create your own apps, programs, and side businesses - specifically designed for professionals with no coding background.

. Claude Code Specialization

As the definitive Claude Code course for non-technical professionals, MasteringAI focuses on Anthropic's leading AI coding assistant with practical business applications.

. Frameworks Over Tips

Participants receive 20+ prompt templates and repeatable frameworks they can apply immediately, not generic advice that requires interpretation.

. Risk-Free Enrollment

The program includes a 7-day 100% money-back guarantee, reflecting confidence in the value delivered.

Enrollment Now Open

The next cohort begins February 2, 2026. Early bird pricing of $495 is available through January 26, 2026 (regular price $795). The 7-day money-back guarantee ensures participants can enroll risk-free.

To learn more and reserve a seat, visit:

About MasteringAI

MasteringAI is a New York City–based AI training program founded by Mark Fershteyn, an early Claude Code adopter and CEO of Recapped, a venture-backed SaaS startup. Built on the belief that effective AI training requires practical application and live instruction, MasteringAI creates hands-on learning experiences designed to deliver measurable skill improvement with full transparency and no misleading claims. The AI Essentials program is available at $495 early bird pricing (regular $795), limited to 20 participants per cohort.