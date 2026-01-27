Open Invention Network Unveils“OIN 2.0” To Enable The Next Era Of Open Source Patent Protection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 100 organizations - including industry leaders Alibaba, Amazon, Ant Group, Canon, Canonical, Fujitsu, Google, IBM & Red Hat, Meta, Microsoft, NEC, Nissan, Olympus, OVHcloud, Philips, Sony, SUSE, TD Bank Group, Toshiba, Toyota, and Yokogawa Electric - have committed to the upgraded OIN 2.0 program and urge others to follow suit.

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its founding in 2005, Open Invention Network (OIN) has been the only organization focused on mitigating patent risk in open source software (OSS). Its efforts have shielded the open source community from patent aggression, enabling open source to flourish. Today, OIN announces the launch of OIN 2.0 - a significant evolution of its model. Expanding support from a small, core group of funding members, OIN 2.0 introduces a shared and community-driven funding model designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of its mission. OIN 2.0 continues to provide free participation to small businesses and individuals, while medium-sized companies and large enterprises will support OIN's future growth through a tiered annual participation fee based on revenue.

With investments from funding members IBM, Google, NEC, Philips, Red Hat, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has built the largest active patent cross license in history, with more than 4,000 members that collectively hold more than three million patents and generate over $10 trillion in annual revenue. OIN 2.0 expands upon this legacy of clearing patent risk in open source at scale by offering community members continuously updated patent protection, while enabling it to address a broader spectrum of technologies and strengthening its model for the future.

“OIN 2.0 is a continuation of OIN's long standing commitment to protect OSS from patent threats, modified to reflect today's realities. Open source technologies have grown exponentially beyond Linux, into new and exciting sectors, and clearly beyond what was originally envisioned in the early 2000s when OIN was created. OIN 2.0 marks a transition and provides an opportunity for all who benefit from open source to contribute to OIN's ongoing patent protection,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network.“OIN 2.0 fees will provide for OIN to update the scope of its patent protection coverage as OSS expands in the future, grow OIN's network of participants to increase the breadth of its community, monitor patent threats to OSS, and support community members under patent threat in OSS with defensive strategies. The participation fee is structured so that large enterprises contribute more, medium-sized companies pay less, and small organizations remain free.” A full OIN 2.0 participation fee table is available on the OIN website at .

Linux System Table 13

In parallel with the launch of OIN 2.0 today, OIN has released Linux System Table 13, the first update to OIN's patent protection coverage offered under the OIN 2.0 program. It covers over 650 new open source software packages, including smart technologies, security, networking, data centers, and automotive. It increases coverage for cloud computing, including for Kubernetes and Eclipse, and expands coverage for modern languages by adding many new libraries for Go, Python, and Rust. A full listing of Table 13 is available at .

OIN & OIN 2.0 Participation

Current OIN community members will continue to receive, free of charge, the protection provided by the first twelve Tables of software packages covered by the Linux System definition. To gain the expanded protection of Linux System Table 13 and future table expansions, current members must opt into OIN 2.0 by signing the OIN 2.0 license agreement. New organizations joining OIN will do so under the OIN 2.0 license agreement and gain access to both the historical coverage and new OIN 2.0 protections.

Community Perspectives

“The Open Invention Network (OIN) has long served as a critical shield for the open source software ecosystem, deterring patent aggression through collective defense. With the introduction of the OIN 2.0 license, that mission is not only preserved-it's future-proofed. By modernizing its legal framework to address evolving licensing models and emerging technologies, OIN 2.0 ensures the community can continue to innovate freely, without fear of patent ambush. In an era of increasing IP uncertainty, OIN remains the cornerstone of patent non-aggression in open source.” Sean Ke, Patent Legal Director, Alibaba Group

“At Amazon, open source drives innovation and enables us to serve our customers better. OIN provides important defenses against patent aggression, helping to keep open source truly open and accessible to all. We are proud to support their mission as it expands protection to the emerging technologies that are shaping the future of computing.” Stormy Peters, Head of Open Source Strategy & Marketing, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

“At Ant Group, we believe in creating future-ready digital infrastructure for the service industry and bringing small, beautiful changes to the world. Open source is central to this vision-not only as a foundation for secure, scalable technology, but as a shared commons where collaboration thrives. As a long-time contributor to the open source community, we recognize that sustainable innovation requires collective stewardship. That's why we proudly support OIN 2.0-to help protect the open source foundations upon which global digital progress increasingly depends.” Shen Pan, Patent Legal Director, Ant Group

“Canon has been a long-standing member of the Open Invention Network community. The organization has been instrumental in safeguarding open source software from patent aggression, thus enabling significant, shared innovation at foundational levels,” stated Hideki Sanatake, Managing Executive Officer, Group Executive, Intellectual Property & Legal at Canon.“As OIN transitions to a shared funding model, we are committed to continuing our support for its critical mission of providing patent protection, expanding the community, and mitigating patent threats to an open source ecosystem that has become vital for every business sector.”

“Canonical has been an Associate Member of the Open Invention Network since 2010, and in that time we've watched OIN evolve into a community of more than 4,000 members committed to safeguarding open source. OIN has helped protect OSS from patent aggression, curb the influence of NPEs, and unlock the corporate investment that continues to reshape the technology landscape,” said Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical.“We're proud to join OIN 2.0. As we look ahead, the protection and confidence OIN brings to the open source community are more essential than ever.”

“Fujitsu supports the mission of the Open Invention Network to protect open source innovation, and we welcome the evolution to OIN 2.0. Proactively mitigating patent risk is essential for confidently building on open source, especially in emerging fields like AI. We look forward to continuing our collaboration within the community to help ensure a safe and reliable technology foundation for the industry.” Hiromitsu Hida, SVP, Head of Mission Critical System Business Unit, Fujitsu Limited

“The unparalleled success of open source has created a shared responsibility to ensure its future. OIN 2.0 represents a necessary evolution in how we collectively steward this resource. By transitioning to a shared, community-driven funding model, we ensure that OIN remains sustainable, robust, and capable of protecting the open source commons.” -- Michael Lee - Director, Head of Patents at Google

“OIN has been a catalyst for open source innovation, enabling progress far beyond what was imagined at its inception,” said Frank Sedlarcik, Vice President, Assistant General Counsel, Research & IP at IBM.“As open innovation continues to shape the future of technology, it's vital that we protect it. We call on all organizations that build on or benefit from open source to join us in supporting OIN 2.0 and defending open innovation.”

“There have been many businesses and institutions that have been instrumental in open source's broad adoption. Somewhere near the top of that list is Open Invention Network,” said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director at The Linux Foundation.“OIN has enabled businesses to confidently invest their resources in open source development, projects, and use. Without OIN to help protect the open source community from patent aggression, its growth would not be as great. We encourage all companies to join OIN 2.0 now.”

“When Open Invention Network was formed, open source software was only just being considered for use by major corporations and governments. Today it is vital to the global economy,” said Justin Colannino, Assistant General Counsel, Open Source | Standards | Open ML at Microsoft.“We are pleased to support OIN's continued activities in clearing patent risk in open source as it expands into new technologies. This shift will help the open source community build upon its remarkable track record of innovation.”

“When OIN was formed open source was promising but still emerging. Some major corporations took it upon themselves to fund the protection of open source from patent aggression,” said Fumio Imoto, Managing Director of Intellectual Property Management and Rule Making/Standardization Division at NEC.“Open source today is a critical part of the technology landscape. It has and will continue to proliferate. It is important that companies that derive significant benefits from open source contribute to its protection through OIN 2.0. We are pleased with OIN's efforts to date and look forward to its growing protection in the years to come.”

“At Olympus, open source technologies are key to accelerating innovation for the benefit of patients and society. We fully support the OIN 2.0 initiative and its mission to mitigate patent risk and safeguard collective innovation. As software becomes central to healthcare, this sustainable, community-funded model is more important than ever. We remain committed to a collaborative ecosystem where innovation thrives.” Tatsuhiro Kodama, Vice President, R&D Center of Software Excellence, Olympus Corporation

“Innovation for freedom defines our spirit and embodies our values at OVHcloud. In alignment with this, we have offered open-source platforms for years to provide reversible solutions with no vendor lock-in. The Open Invention Network is a key player working to keep open-source software free from patent and IP threats which could limit its adoption and scope. We have already achieved a great deal with the network and look forward to the impact OIN 2.0 will have - and would encourage organisations everywhere to join and support this initiative, enabling a fair and collaborative Open-Source ecosystem.” Miroslaw Klaba, R&D Director, OVHcloud

“Open source has become more important than many thought possible. OIN has been a steady hand, protecting Linux technologies from patent aggression by corporations and non-practicing entities,” said Jako Eleveld, Head of IP Licensing at Philips.“To ensure that this community can continue to flourish, OIN is changing its structure so that it has the resources to protect new additions to the Linux system in the future. We are pleased with OIN's pivot and encourage all companies that value open source to participate in OIN 2.0.”

“Red Hat has long believed that collaboration, transparency, and shared innovation are the cornerstones of open source-and that they must be protected,” said Chris Wright, Chief Technology Officer at Red Hat.“Open Invention Network has been essential in safeguarding open source from patent threats, and OIN 2.0 takes this mission to new frontiers by proactively defending the next wave of open technologies set to shape future innovations. We urge all companies that rely on open source to join OIN 2.0 now.”

“Through its efforts Open Invention Network has built a patent non-aggression zone for the open source community and stifled patent attacks on community members based on suspect patents – paving the way for continued open source innovation,” said Peter Toto, SVP IP, Sony Corporation of America, a founding and funding member of OIN since its inception.“As open source continues to grow, we need OIN more than ever. OIN is evolving so that all OIN 2.0 companies will share both the benefits and funding responsibility for the continuation of its important patent cross license, now and as it expands in the future.”

“As a founding and funding member of the Open Invention Network (OIN), SUSE believes in openness and choice and has been a steadfast champion of OIN's mission to protect open source from patent aggression for more than 20 years. In that time, OIN has built the largest active patent cross-license in history. As open source continues to grow exponentially, it makes sense that OIN evolves its structure to include broader community participation and ensure long-term sustainability.” Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary, SUSE

“We're pleased to see OIN build on its successful foundation and expand its OSS mandate to include new technologies, particularly AI. We need more efforts like this to support the accelerated pace of innovation.” Josh Death, VP IP & Ideation, TD Bank Group

“Open source has become an integral tool in software development. By collaborating in the field of intellectual property, OIN participants will continue to support the advancement of software development and further protect the open source community,” said Yosuke Iida, General Manager of the Intellectual Property Division at Toyota.

“Open source software plays an important role in Yokogawa Electric's digital transformation initiatives and the next generation of industrial automation and control systems,” said Nobuo Tanaka, General Manager of the Intellectual Property & Design Center in the Marketing Headquarters at Yokogawa Electric Corporation.“By joining OIN 2.0, we are reaffirming our long-standing commitment to open innovation and to supporting the collaborative ecosystems that drive technological progress across industries. OIN 2.0 provides an important framework for patent risk mitigation at a time when open source is expanding rapidly into critical infrastructure, industrial IoT, and advanced automation-areas where trust, sustainability, and long-term innovation are essential. We welcome continued collaboration among organizations that rely on open source to help ensure its responsible and sustainable growth.”

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the only institution focused on mitigating patent risk in open source software (OSS). OIN maintains the world's largest and oldest patent cross license, which offers patent protection coverage defined by its Linux System definition. By safeguarding against patent threats, OIN has encouraged the adoption of OSS, the most significant driver of innovation in the 21st century. Funded by Google, IBM & Red Hat, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has over 4,000 global members.

For more information, visit .

Media-Only Contact:

Ed Schauweker

AVID Public Relations for Open Invention Network

...

+1 (703) 963-5238

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at